Top 5 Poker Movies of All Time

Poker is a simple game to learn but a hard one to master and watching it on TV can be very satisfying. Over the years, this popular card game has been the inspiration for hundreds of directors and a few of the movies about poker became true evergreen hits.

Today we take a look at the 5 best movies you will want to see if you are a fan of poker that might even get you to want to play some poker on a real money poker app or in your live casino. We recommend caution with that, but watching these movies is an absolute must.

The Rounders (1998)

This 1998 drama follows the life journey of Mike McDermott, a law student and poker rounder in New York. After losing his entire bankroll when playing in a high stakes game against the Russian mob, Mike pledges to not play anymore and dedicates himself to a “normal” life.

This all changes when his best friend from the rounding days is released from prison and Mike is compelled to go back to what he does best, playing poker. A series of unfortunate events takes Mike back to the same high stakes game he lost his money in, only this time Mike is more experienced and ready to take the challenge.

The Cincinnati Kid (1965)

The Cincinnati Kid is a 1965 movie that makes it onto our list mainly for depicting the game of poker as it used to be. The film follows the Kid, who is an up and coming master of the game as he goes up against a long standing champion and rounder who is feared throughout the country. We guarantee you will be on your toes as the game starts and brings the two foes to the brink of a duel that goes way further than just the card table.

Lucky You

Poker is a game that has made many players rich, but also one that attracts thousands of gamblers and people whose self-control is less than stellar. Lucky You is a movie about Huck, a young hotshot poker player who has the skills needed to win at poker tournaments but lacks the discipline and control to make it in the big time. The movie offers an insight into the world of gambling and poker and some of the common problems that players tend to experience in these circles.

High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story (2003)

This 2003 drama is a story of a true poker legend, Stuey Ungar. Stu was a rummy and poker player who made it big time in Las Vegas, having started gambling at the fickle age of 10. This true story is a must watch for any real poker player or aficionado who wants to learn what it takes to make it on the poker scene and what bad things may be waiting just behind the corner.

Casino Royale (2006)

Casino Royale is not a poker movie so much as an action one. This time Secret Agent James Bond is forced into the world of poker players as he chases down a private banker who is financing terrorists and plays him in a private high stakes poker game in Montenegro. This one is ideal for poker fans and general audience as well, as James Bond films are always made to satisfy everyone.