Descendants: The Rise of Red Trailer Drop

Brace yourselves, folks! Disney Plus is back at it again with another banger. The new addition to the wildly popular Descendants franchise, “Descendants: The Rise of Red,” is about to drop, and trust me, you don’t want to miss this one. Premiering on July 12, this music-driven Disney Original movie is set to stream exclusively on Disney Plus. And if you’re late to the party, there’s an encore on August 9 on Disney Channel. So, what’s all the hype about? “Descendants: The Rise of Red” has dropped its official trailer and key art, and it’s everything you’d expect and more. The film brings back some of our favorite VKs (that’s Villain Kids for the uninitiated) with a fresh storyline that’s as exciting as it is nostalgic.

The spotlight this time is on Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland. Red gets an invite to Auradon Prep from none other than Uma, the school’s new principal and former VK. But things get twisted when Red and Chloe, Cinderella’s daughter, have to travel back in time to stop a coup initiated by Red’s mom. Talk about a mother-daughter bonding experience, right?

Star-Studded Cast

This installment boasts a star-studded cast featuring Brandy, Rita Ora, Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, China Anne McClain, and more. Yep, you read that right! Brandy is in the house! And let’s not forget the musical numbers because there are seven new original songs. There are even some fan favorites from previous Descendants movies.

The soundtrack for “Descendants: The Rise of Red” is set to drop on the same day as the movie, July 12, and it’s already available for preorder. Expect some earworms that you’ll be humming long after the credits roll. The score is composed by Torin Borrowdale, with Ashley Wallen choreographing the dance numbers. If past Descendants movies are anything to go by, the musical performances are going to be lit.

A Quick Look Back

For those new to the franchise, the Descendants series kicked off with the children of famous Disney villains trying to fit into a world of heroes. Over the years, it has grown into a cultural phenomenon, combining catchy tunes, dazzling choreography, and heartfelt storytelling. With each movie, the series has expanded its universe and deepened its characters, making every installment a fresh yet familiar adventure.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” is set to be another hit for Disney Plus, blending nostalgia with fresh, exciting content. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the Descendants universe, this movie promises a thrilling ride filled with music, magic, and a whole lot of heart. Don’t miss it – July 12 on Disney Plus, with a special encore on August 9 on Disney Channel. Tune in and join Red and Chloe on their time-traveling quest to save the day.