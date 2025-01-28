WWE Monday Night Raw Results: January 27 Recap

WWE Monday Night Raw for January 27 brought an electrifying night of action and drama live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Streaming exclusively on Netflix, the episode delivered unforgettable moments, fierce rivalries, and high-stakes matches that left fans buzzing. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee provided commentary for the night, while Alicia Taylor served as the ring announcer.

Here’s a breakdown of all the key matches and highlights from Monday Night Raw:

Match Results: WWE Monday Night Raw (January 27)

The Judgment Day vs. The War Raiders

The War Raiders defended their World Tag Team Championship against the Judgment Day in a competitive opening match. The bout showcased intense back-and-forth action, but the War Raiders managed to retain their titles after securing the victory.

Winner: The War Raiders (Retained World Tag Team Championship)

Rey Mysterio ft. The LWO vs. Xavier Woods ft. Kofi Kingston

Rey Mysterio entered the ring with the support of the LWO, while Xavier Woods was accompanied by Kofi Kingston. Rey’s high-flying moves gave him the edge, earning a pinfall victory in an exhilarating match.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bianca BelAir & Naomi

In a thrilling women’s tag team showdown, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez faced off against Bianca BelAir and Naomi. Morgan and Rodriguez emerged victorious, scoring a pinfall win to solidify their dominance.

Winner: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre

The night’s main event saw Sami Zayn square off against Drew McIntyre in a grueling battle. Both superstars brought their A-game, but McIntyre’s power and resilience ultimately earned him a hard-fought pinfall victory.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Other Highlights From Monday Night Raw

Cody Rhodes and Family Kick Off the Show : Cody Rhodes made a grand entrance with his family to start the night, setting the tone for the evening’s excitement. He also featured in the night’s closing segment alongside CM Punk.

: Cody Rhodes made a grand entrance with his family to start the night, setting the tone for the evening’s excitement. He also featured in the night’s closing segment alongside CM Punk. Surprise Appearances: WWE stars PENTA, Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, Gunther, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins made appearances, adding intrigue and excitement to the show.

Zelina Vega Joins SmackDown : During the Transfer Window, it was announced that Zelina Vega will be heading to SmackDown, stirring speculation about her future storylines.

: During the Transfer Window, it was announced that Zelina Vega will be heading to SmackDown, stirring speculation about her future storylines. Kai Cenat’s Royal Rumble Challenge: Social media sensation Kai Cenat revealed his Royal Rumble participation and issued a challenge to fellow influencer iShowSpeed.

Where to Watch

Missed the live action? WWE Monday Night Raw is now available for streaming on Netflix, bringing fans closer to the heart-pounding drama anytime, anywhere.

Stay tuned for more updates and results as WWE gears up for the Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania!