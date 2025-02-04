WWE Monday Night Raw Results & Winners – February 3, 2025

WWE’s Monday Night Raw streamed live on Netflix from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, as the road to WrestleMania heats up. The episode delivered thrilling matches, surprise appearances, and key developments leading into the Elimination Chamber event set for March 1 in Toronto, Ontario. Here’s a breakdown of the night’s biggest moments and match results.

WWE Raw Match Results (February 3, 2025)

1. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Penta

Kicking off the night, Ludwig Kaiser sought revenge against Penta after his quick elimination at the Royal Rumble. Despite Kaiser’s aggressive offense, Penta secured the victory via pinfall. Post-match, Pete Dunne distracted Penta long enough for Kaiser to launch a surprise attack, reigniting tensions.

Winner: Penta

2. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee

Tag team action saw The New Day clash with LWO’s Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. The match took a shocking turn when Logan Paul interfered, tipping the scales in favor of Kingston and Woods. Thanks to Paul’s distraction, The New Day scored a pinfall victory.

Winners: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

3. Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

In a high-stakes match to secure a spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber, Liv Morgan faced off against IYO SKY. Although SKY dominated much of the bout, outside interference from Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley shifted the momentum. Morgan cleverly provoked Ripley into attacking her, resulting in SKY’s disqualification and securing Morgan’s place in the Chamber.

Winner: Liv Morgan (via disqualification)

4. Sami Zayn vs. CM Punk (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)



For the first time ever, Sami Zayn and CM Punk faced off in a one-on-one match. The two veterans delivered a clinic filled with technical prowess and hard-hitting action. Ultimately, CM Punk emerged victorious, earning his spot in the men’s Elimination Chamber. After the match, Kevin Owens blindsided Zayn, hinting at a brewing rivalry.

Winner: CM Punk

Key Highlights from WWE Raw