Meet Me Next Christmas Review: A Holiday Romance That Falls Short

Rusty Cundieff’s Meet Me Next Christmas promises the familiar allure of a holiday romantic comedy: festive New York City backdrops, a romantic quest, and, of course, the ultimate Christmas miracle. However, despite the charm of Christina Milian in the lead role and the appealing premise of a journey for concert tickets on Christmas Eve, the film struggles to rise above a formulaic plot and often falls short of generating real holiday magic.

Premise:

Meet Me Next Christmas introduces us to Layla (Christina Milian), a spirited New Yorker who’s desperate to secure tickets to a sold-out Christmas Eve concert featuring her favorite band, Pentatonix. Layla’s quest isn’t just about the music, though; it’s also wrapped up in a convoluted love triangle between Teddy (Devale Ellis) and the charismatic James (Kofi Siriboe). Set against a backdrop of sparkling lights and snow-covered streets, the story unfolds as Layla attempts to balance her romantic aspirations with her determination to snag those elusive concert tickets.

At its heart, the movie is about pursuing one’s dreams — in Layla’s case, that means reconnecting with love and holiday cheer amid a chaotic journey through New York City. Unfortunately, the setup feels rushed, and the film’s pacing issues hinder the establishment of a believable bond between Layla and her love interests.

Directing:

The film tries to bring freshness to the genre with its holiday concert twist, but ultimately leans heavily on a predictable rom-com formula. The narrative structure resembles other seasonal rom-coms with tropes like love triangles, missed connections, and frantic last-minute realizations. Sadly, the film squanders any potential by focusing too much on clichés rather than building genuinely funny or heartfelt moments.

Cundieff’s direction struggles to balance the romantic comedy with the holiday spirit, leaving many moments feeling hollow rather than heartfelt. Much of the dialogue feels forced, especially during the scenes between Layla and Teddy, where their supposed “unspoken feelings” are more hinted at than shown. These interactions lack the natural, easy chemistry that could have made their relationship more compelling.

Performances:

Christina Milian as Layla is undoubtedly the highlight of the film. Her charisma and infectious energy add a much-needed sparkle to the otherwise flat script. Milian portrays Layla’s excitement, frustration, and vulnerability with an undeniable charm, making her character one that’s easy to root for, even when the plot falls short.

Her scenes with Kofi Siriboe, who plays James, attempt to capture the tension of an unexpected romantic interest, but the chemistry is inconsistent. Siriboe gives a solid performance, bringing a suave charm to James, though the character feels underdeveloped. While there’s some initial spark between Milian and Siriboe, their relationship never quite reaches the romantic heights the script seems to aim for. Devale Ellis as Teddy gives a restrained performance, capturing the warm, familiar comfort of a close friend. Yet, his portrayal lacks the emotional intensity needed to make the love triangle feel authentic or particularly compelling.

Good visuals but lacks something:

Meet Me Next Christmas features beautifully lit streets and snowy cityscapes that capture the visual essence of New York City during the holidays. The festive decorations, bustling holiday markets, and elaborate light displays contribute to an inviting atmosphere that initially sets the mood for a classic Christmas rom-com.

However, despite the visual appeal, the holiday spirit feels superficial. Rather than weaving the Christmas theme into the plot, the film often relies on decorative aesthetics without creating a meaningful holiday ambiance. The concert itself is built up as a pivotal event, but when the time finally comes, it lacks the emotional impact one would expect, leaving the audience with a sense of anticlimax rather than fulfillment.

Weak humor:

The humor in Meet Me Next Christmas is often lackluster, leaning too heavily on situational comedy that fails to evoke genuine laughs. Scenes where Layla scrambles to secure concert tickets, dealing with outrageous scalpers or botched online transactions, have potential for comedy but are drawn out without any real payoff. Attempts at slapstick humor also miss the mark, as the timing feels off and some of the scenarios come across as forced or overdone.

Poor pacing and rushed moments:

Additionally, the pacing is inconsistent, with some scenes dragging on while others feel rushed. Key emotional moments, particularly in the relationships between Layla, Teddy, and James, are given too little time to develop, making the characters’ decisions and feelings seem abrupt and, at times, unconvincing. This uneven pacing hampers the film’s ability to sustain the audience’s interest or build meaningful romantic tension.

One of the film’s biggest selling points is its inclusion of the acappella group Pentatonix, but the movie doesn’t fully leverage their appeal. While they’re positioned as the key to Layla’s journey, their presence is disappointingly minimal, mostly relegated to a climactic scene that doesn’t quite deliver on the build-up. The music, while enjoyable, feels more like a backdrop than an integral part of the narrative. Fans of Pentatonix may find themselves wishing for more of their unique sound and holiday flair woven throughout the story.

Overall:

Meet Me Next Christmas is a holiday film that feels like it’s checking off boxes rather than creating a memorable romance. While it boasts a charming lead performance from Christina Milian and an enchanting New York setting, the film fails to capture the magic of the holiday season or the emotional depth of a great rom-com. The romantic entanglements lack authenticity, the humor is underwhelming, and the narrative’s focus on Pentatonix as the ultimate goal feels superficial.

Acting - 6/10 6/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 6/10 6/10

Plot/Screenplay - 3/10 3/10

Setting/Theme - 3/10 3/10

Watchability - 4/10 4/10

Rewatchability - 2/10 2/10 Overall 4/10 4/10