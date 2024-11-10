Red One Review: It’s Mostly A Lump Of Coal

Red One, directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Chris Morgan, ambitiously attempts to blend Christmas magic with an action-adventure framework. With a high-profile cast featuring Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, and J.K. Simmons, the film promises plenty of holiday spirit and thrill-packed entertainment. Yet, despite its glossy visuals and occasional witty banter, Red One falters under the weight of its convoluted plot and overly ambitious concept, struggling to find a steady balance between heartwarming holiday cheer and high-octane action.

The story introduces us to Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson), Santa’s weary head of security, who is looking forward to retiring after his last Christmas Eve mission. But when Santa (played with an amusing, grizzled touch by J.K. Simmons) is kidnapped, Callum finds himself forced back into the fray, teaming up with mercenary hacker Jack O’Malley (Chris Evans) to track down Gryla, a winter witch with a penchant for causing chaos. The stakes rise as Callum and Jack chase clues across the globe, running into various mythical figures and facing off against Gryla’s nefarious forces to save Christmas.

While the premise sounds engaging, the plot quickly becomes tangled in its own twists and turns, filled with mythological details and lore that, rather than enhancing the story, often feels forced and underdeveloped. The idea of a Mythological Oversight and Restoration Authority (MORA) is introduced to help explain Santa’s global operations, and while Lucy Liu gives a strong performance as MORA director Zoe Harlow, the agency’s presence feels oddly bureaucratic in what is otherwise a whimsical world.

The character of Gryla, played with ferocious energy by Kiernan Shipka, adds an intriguing villain to the story. Gryla’s motivations for her plans to rid the world of “naughty” children are rooted in a blend of dark folklore and personal vendettas, and Shipka brings a satisfying menace to the character. However, her character’s plan, which involves magical snow globes capable of trapping people, is ultimately a strange choice and detracts from the story’s emotional impact. The snow globes feel like a contrived solution rather than an inspired plot device, and while the visual effects of Gryla’s icy lair are beautifully rendered, the narrative surrounding her ends up feeling half-baked.

One of the most promising aspects of Red One is the buddy dynamic between Callum and Jack, yet the film fails to fully capitalize on their chemistry. Dwayne Johnson’s Callum is a no-nonsense, world-weary security chief who is deeply disillusioned by the growing “Naughty List.” Chris Evans’s Jack, meanwhile, is a fast-talking hacker with a knack for getting out of sticky situations. Their banter has a few moments of charm, and there are a handful of laughs that lighten the film’s otherwise intense tone. However, their character arcs feel rushed and under-explored, making it hard to feel genuinely invested in their partnership. Moments intended to showcase their growth and camaraderie fall flat, especially during action sequences that prioritize spectacle over character depth.

The film’s ambitious inclusion of various mythical figures, like Krampus, adds an interesting texture to the holiday world but also contributes to its overcrowded feel. Kristofer Hivju gives an enjoyable performance as Krampus, adding a playful spin to Santa’s estranged brother, yet his presence feels more like an afterthought than an essential part of the plot. The film briefly teases the complicated relationship between Krampus and Santa, which could have added a rich layer to the narrative if given more attention. Instead, this subplot is sidelined, missing a chance to explore Krampus as a character and the dynamics within Santa’s mythical family.

Visually, Red One is a treat. The set designs, especially at the North Pole, are brimming with holiday details, from snow-capped landscapes to bustling toy workshops. The CGI is generally well done, particularly in the scenes involving Gryla’s enchanted snow globes and the magical creatures under her control. The action sequences, though well-choreographed, feel repetitive, often relying on the same punch-kick dynamics without much variation. Despite Johnson and Evans being seasoned action stars, the film’s action scenes lack originality and fail to bring anything particularly memorable to the genre.

One of the film’s key missteps lies in its pacing. With a runtime that feels stretched too thin, Red One drags in the middle as it tries to fit in every possible narrative thread. The film tries to tackle too many themes: the importance of family, the value of Christmas spirit, forgiveness, and even an attempt to explore the morality of the Naughty List. While these are noble thematic aspirations, they lack coherence within the larger narrative, leaving the film with an identity crisis that prevents it from fully resonating as either a holiday classic or an action-adventure success.

Performances are a mixed bag. Johnson’s natural charisma and commitment are evident, but his role as the grizzled protector doesn’t allow him to showcase his usual warmth and humor. Evans, on the other hand, struggles to make Jack’s character feel substantial, despite his efforts to bring a lightheartedness to the role. J.K. Simmons’s portrayal of Santa offers a refreshing twist, as his gruff, old-school Santa is fun to watch, even if the character lacks the screen time to fully develop. Lucy Liu as Zoe Harlow is perhaps the most consistent, bringing a professionalism to her role that contrasts well with the story’s more whimsical elements.

Ultimately, Red One feels like a film with too many ideas and not enough execution. It’s an ambitious attempt to reimagine the Christmas action-adventure genre but stumbles due to its convoluted story, lackluster character arcs, and pacing issues. Despite its talented cast and high-energy visuals, the film fails to make a lasting impression or capture the Christmas spirit in a meaningful way. For those looking for a holiday movie with a twist, Red One might provide some lighthearted fun, but it’s unlikely to join the ranks of beloved Christmas classics.

