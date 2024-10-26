“Unstoppable” Screens at CIFF on October 17, 2024

“Unstoppable,” the directorial debut of William Goldenberg, screened on October 17, 2024, at the 60th Chicago International Film Festival. The autobiographical story of the life of Arizona State champion wrestler Anthony Robles is based on “Unstoppable: From Underdog to Undefeated: How I Became a Champion” by Anthony Robles. Goldenberg read the book and realized it would make a great film. Goldenberg has worked as a film editor for 25 years, winning Oscars for his work on “Argo” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” He has also been nominated for his editing work on “The Imitation Game” and “The Insider.”

At 65, Goldenberg decided a film based on Anthony Robles’ book (“Unstoppable”) was just the right project. Producers Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, David Crockett, Andy Fraser (and three others) agreed. At the end of its Chicago screening at the Music Box Theater, the crowd gave the real-life subject of the film Anthony Robles and Jharrel Jerome (who plays Anthony in the film) a standing ovation.

The Robles family collaborated with Goldenberg on the project. Said Goldenberg in an interview, “Anthony helped with every part of the production, from writing the script to reviewing the wrestling scenes to make sure everything looked right…His input was invaluable—he gave us so many insights into his life that made the film feel authentic.” Robles was Jharrel Jerome’s stunt double on the film.

THE CAST

The cast includes Don Cheadle (as Coach Shawn Charles of Arizona State), Jennifer Lopez as Mom Judy Robles, Bobby Canavale (“Blue Jasmine”) as step-father Rick Robles, Mykelti Williamson as Eddie (Bubba in “Forrest Gump”), Shawn Hatosy (“Animal Kingdom”) as Tom Brands, and Michael Pena as Coach Bobby Williams (“Crash”). Talented new-comer Jharrel Jerome (“Moonlight,” “SpiderMan: Across the Spider-Verse,” “When They See Us”) plays Anthony Robles and excels in the physically and psychologically demanding role.

Jharrel Jerome had never wrestled. He outlined the preparation for the role this way: for 6 months, 5 days a week, in addition to memorizing 8 or 9 matches for 3 minutes straight, Jharrel trained from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.. From 11 to 1 p.m., Jharrel wrestled with Anthony Robles. From 1 to 3 p.m. Jharrel had to learn how to walk well on crutches. Keeping fit when two writers’ strikes delayed filming for 90 days was also difficult.

“Unstoppable” is the “Raging Bull” of real wrestling. Jharrel Jerome gave credit to the former Division I wrestlers who depicted opponents and to Anthony Robles for making this a film that could well popularize “real” wrestling at the high school and collegiate level. In fact, Robles’ job is coaching wrestling at his old high school in Mesa, Arizona. When the moderator of the Q&A asked what the hardest part of the shoot was, Jones said, “The hardest thing was everything” (to laughter).

Q&A

After the film, asked about working with such well-known names, Jones said, “I’m so new that having them look at me with respect was great. I thank them very much. The work becomes easy when you have good-ass actors.” Jharrel—who was making his first trip to Chicago—also pointed out the excellent job that Bobby Canavale did in turning a character who could have simply become a one-dimensional villain into a character with some vulnerability.

ANTHONY ROBLES

The real-life subject of the film, onstage with the young actor who portrayed him, shared this: “I didn’t want it to just be a wrestling movie. The wrestling, in itself, told a story. Whatever you wrestle in your life, you can overcome it.” He pointed out all the things that wrestling had taught him growing up: humility, discipline, hard work. Plus, he said, “It’s a great sport that teaches people how to do the best with what you have. It can benefit your life in a lot of different ways.” (The female moderator chimed in, “But it will also hurt,” which got a laugh.) At one point in the film, Robles is asked why he selected wrestling. He answered, half-seriously, “It’s the only sport where they can’t run away from you.”

REAL LIFE

Anthony Robles has coached wrestling at his old high school in Mesa, Arizona, since 2022. Nike’s Phil Knight appointed him to Nike’s Speakers’ Bureau in 2011. In 2012, ESPN used Robles as a commentator on wrestling. Then, in 2012 President Obama appointed him to the Presidential Council on Fitness. In 2014 Anthony’s mother, Judy, earned her PhD at Arizona State, where she now works as the Assistant Dean of Students.

CONCLUSION

The music utilized in the film added immensely to the production. Alexandre Desplat composed the original score. There are several points where the music fits perfectly, as when Robles is training and a rap song is heard in the background. The wrestling matches, in addition to being realistic and well-executed, also have music that helps build the tension.

This one will be a crowd favorite. Look for it streaming on Amazon after its theatrical release December 24th