“Long Good Thursday” Is Finnish Comic/Drama at CIFF

The Finnish film “Long Good Thursday” screened at the 60th Chicago International Film Festival. Star Jaana Saarinen was also in attendance. Director Mika Kaurismaki is not the first to tell the story of the Grump, portrayed by Finnish comedy star Heikki Kinnunen. There are a series of novels concerning the character, who has become almost a national icon in Finland.

The Grump, as he is popularly known, is “more of a sour milk kind of guy” (as one of his own sons describes him). As the film opens brothers Hessu (Likka Forss) and Pekka (Ville Tihonen) are touring a nursing home with their father. He is not impressed or amused. In fact, he flees the scene and goes to a favorite hillside to talk privately with his wife, who has died of Alzheimer’s disease.

Even on their way to the nursing home, the Grump chides his grown sons about speaking directly to him. “You can talk directly to me. I’m not a house plant yet.” Sadly, this idea of younger folk talking past you or over you is real life, and ageism is alive and well in the U.S. and, apparently, in Finland, as well.

Heikki’s character of the Grump outfitted in an animal hat that rivals that of the MAGA fanatic who took over Congress on January 6th, is plain-spoken and a hard worker. When told to take it easy he says, “I haven’t taken it easy since I was 9 and my father took me to cut trees in the forest.” Looking at pictures of Hessu’s holiday with his family, the Grum sees nothing but suffering. He gives a list that mentions sunburn, among other holiday afflictions. The Grump says he hasn’t danced since the early 70s.

THE PLOT

While shopping, he is attracted to scents of chainsaw oil, pine bark, and sawdust. He follows that scent to the check-out lane, where the owner of the pheromone that has attracted him is in a bit of an embarrassing situation. She has forgotten her wallet while trying to check out with her groceries. The Grump offers to pay for the damsel-in-distress’s purchases. This leads to Mhi becoming friends with the free-spirited Saimi (Jaana Saarinen).

Heikki’s Habits

Heikki still talks regularly to his deceased wife and tells her “In terms of eternity, nothing will change” but, for the here and now, he would very much like to spend more time with the attractive Saimi. When there is no answer to his musing, he says, “Silence was always a sign of consent for us.”

The pair go camping on the Jawa motorcycle with a sidecar and, coincidentally, meet a celebrity in the woods. They encounter ‘Finnish Sportsman’ of the Years 1972 and 1976, Lasse Viren, one of the Flying Finns. Heikki says, “This is the best day of my life.” However, Heikki reassures his wife that he is still going to join her in eternity and that “ordinary is enough” will remain their life motto.

The Grump is experiencing happiness and joy because of the sunny disposition of his new female friend, Saimi. On the camping trip, he praises her wonderful pheromone aroma, which she acknowledges as perhaps the “most real” compliment she has ever received.

Saimi’s Demeanor

Saimi, who is a photographer, takes numerous photos of the Grump. The photographs become the basis for a Helsinki art gallery show, to which she invites the Grump. She never suspects that he will take offense at her use of his image in her art. This causes them to go their separate ways. Heikki flees the exhibit and takes a bus home, saying, “I am not some circus animal to be laughed at by the art circles of Helsinki.”

The Jennifer Lopez Connection

Here’s a timely historical precedent for this plot. Remember when Jennifer Lopez publicly released the film version of her romance with Ben Affleck as “The Greatest Love Story Never Told?” Somehow. J-lo didn’t anticipate that taking every private love note or e-mail ever sent her by Ben Affleck (who, over the years, had saved them and put them in a book as a gift for her) would offend her new (4th) husband. Lopez claims it was a case of “I didn’t see THAT coming.” Everyone else did. And that’s not even factoring in her investment in an alcohol brand when her new husband is on the wagon and a recovering alcoholic.

In this film, something comparable happens, but there is more after the supposed break, just as there is more in the Grump/Saimi story.

Question and Answer

Asked whether any of the lines in the film were improvised, Saarinen acknowledged that some were. She pointed to a scene with the couple walking through a field, where she points to a dark spot and declares it to be a certain kind of mushroom, only to be contradicted by the Grump who says it is only “deer shit.” Jaana also admitted that, in one scene, she did not actually cut down a tree with a power saw. In regards to her character of Saimi, she said, “I’d like to be more like her, more accepting. That was the most valuable lesson for me.” Jaana also said that the water in the swimming scene was not that cold and the yard 30 or 40 kilometers from Helsinki where they shot the film was exactly that way when they found the site. The unusual car belonged to the owner of the house and it worked.

The film has wonderful music from a Japanese composer who contacted the director and asked if he could contribute his music. Tetsuroh Konishi’s contribution is wonderful. The cinematography that took place in the area just outside of Helsinki contains lovely pastoral images from cinematographer Jari Mutikainen.

CONCLUSION

This was a funny movie that suggests that it’s never too late to be happy in your old age. The 69-year-old director has been directing since at least 1978; it shows. The actors truly embody their roles and the film strikes just the right balance between humor and drama. As the lead actress’ daughter told her mother, “It doesn’t drag; it lingers.” It was a lovely character study of love and affection continuing to exist in maturity. The somewhat open-to-interpretation ending leaves you wanting another episode so we can learn what happens between the Grump and Saimi. Even the young cast members, said Jaana Saarinen, put down their cell phones during filming. “Everyone watched while we were filming.” That tells you a lot about the quality of a film when viewers under 30 will put down their electronic devices long enough to watch real life unfold.

“Long Good Thursday” was a real find, for me. If you can seek out this poignant Finnish film (with subtitles) from accomplished director Mika Kaurismaki (with Heikki Kinnunen and the beautiful Jaana Saarinen co-starring), it will be a wonderful find for you.