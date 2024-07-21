Twisters (2024) Movie Review: A Whirlwind of Nostalgia and Innovation

The Twisters 2024 movie, the highly anticipated standalone sequel to the 1996 classic Twister, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, delivers a whirlwind of excitement, drama, and impressive visual effects. Written by Mark L. Smith and based on a story by Joseph Kosinski, this disaster film follows the tradition of its predecessor, offering a fresh yet nostalgic experience for fans of the genre. With a stellar cast including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos, The Twisters 2024 movie achieves a balance between character development and high-stakes storm-chasing action. Despite a few narrative hiccups, the film provides a gripping and emotional journey that resonates with audiences.

The film introduces us to Kate Carter, played by Daisy Edgar-Jones. She’s a college student and part of a storm-chasing team in Oklahoma. The film’s opening sequences are thrilling, showcasing the team’s attempt to mitigate a growing tornado using experimental technology. The intensity of the scenes is palpable, culminating in a tragic event that sets the emotional tone for the rest of the movie. The film then transitions to five years later, with Kate now working at a NOAA office in New York City, haunted by the past and estranged from storm chasing.

The Good: Twisters 2024 Movie Strengths

Daisy Edgar-Jones delivers a compelling performance as Kate. The character, deeply affected by her past, reveals vulnerability and determination in her actions. Her chemistry with Anthony Ramos, who plays her former teammate Javi, adds depth to their relationship, blending unresolved tension with a shared history of loss. Javi’s offer to bring Kate back into the world of storm chasing propels the plot forward. It leads them back to Oklahoma, where they join a new team equipped with advanced technology designed to study and possibly mitigate tornadoes.

Glen Powell’s portrayal of Tyler Owens, a popular YouTube storm chaser, injects the film with charisma and charm. Initially perceived as a glory hound, Tyler’s character evolves, revealing a deeper commitment to helping tornado victims. Powell’s dynamic with Edgar-Jones is one of the film’s highlights. He provides a contrast to her serious demeanor with his seemingly carefree but secretly altruistic nature. Their interactions are a mix of humor, tension, and eventual camaraderie, driving the narrative and character development.

The Twisters 2024 movie excels in its depiction of tornadoes, with state-of-the-art special effects that are both awe-inspiring and terrifying. The sequences where the teams chase and interact with the tornadoes are meticulously crafted, with each storm providing unique challenges and dramatic set-pieces. From the chaotic wind farm encounter to the fiery tornado near an oil refinery, the film maintains a high level of tension and excitement. Chung’s direction ensures that the action sequences are not just visually spectacular but also emotionally charged, keeping viewers invested in the characters’ fates.

Humanizing the Storm-Chasing Community in Twisters 2024 Movie

One of the film’s strengths lies in its ability to humanize the storm-chasing community. Through scenes of recovery efforts in tornado-ravaged towns, the film highlights the selflessness and bravery of these individuals. The character development is enriched by these moments, showing that storm chasing is not just about the thrill but also about the impact on communities and the hope of preventing future tragedies.

The emotional core of the film is anchored by Kate’s journey of redemption and healing. Her initial reluctance to rejoin the storm-chasing world, followed by her gradual reconnection with her passion, is portrayed with authenticity. The film avoids overly sentimental clichés, opting instead for a nuanced exploration of grief and resilience.

Supporting performances by Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, and Sasha Lane further enrich the narrative. Perea’s Boone adds a layer of camaraderie and humor. Tierney, as Kate’s mother Cathy, provides a grounding influence and emotional support. Lane’s portrayal of Lily, a member of Tyler’s crew, adds diversity and strength to the ensemble cast.

The Bad:Where Twisters 2024 Movie Falls Short

The film’s pacing is generally strong, although it occasionally stumbles with a few predictable plot points. The subplot involving Storm Par’s investor, Marshall Riggs, and his profiteering motives feels somewhat underdeveloped, detracting from the primary focus on the storm-chasing teams. However, this is a minor quibble in an otherwise engaging story.

Overall: Twisters 2024 Movie Verdict

Twisters is a worthy sequel that pays homage to the original film while carving its own path with modern storytelling and technological advancements. Chung’s direction and the cast’s strong performances make the film emotionally and visually stunning. Twisters succeeds in delivering a compelling disaster film that will satisfy fans of the genre and newcomers alike.

Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 8/10 8/10

Watchability - 8.5/10 8.5/10

Rewatchability - 7.5/10 7.5/10 Overall 8/10 8/10