Civil War 2024: A Road Trip Through a Fractured America

Craving a suspenseful character study that explores the dangers of political division amidst a second American Civil War? Look no further than Alex Garland’s “Civil War” (2024). A24 delivers a visually stunning dystopian thriller perfect for fans of thought-provoking films with a unique blend of political commentary and pulse-pounding actionThis dystopian thriller takes viewers on a harrowing journey across a fractured America, following a team of journalists embedded with the resistance during a terrifying second Civil War. Packed with stellar performances, “Civil War” 2024 will leave you thinking about the dangers of political division and the human cost of conflict.

Strap yourselves in, moviegoers, because Alex Garland’s “Civil War” 2024 is a wild ride. Let’s unpack what makes this dystopian thriller a must-watch.

The Good

First, the cast is phenomenal. Kirsten Dunst absolutely owns the screen as Lee Miller, a seasoned war photographer with nerves of steel (well, most of the time). Early in the film, Dunst delivers a raw and emotional performance as Lee captures the chaos of a conflict between police and a desperate crowd in the NYC area. The scene is eerily reminiscent of recent protests, and Lee’s intense yet beautiful photographs showcase both the brutality and the resilience of the moment.

This is just one example of Dunst’s stellar performance, which perfectly captures the dedication and grit of a seasoned war photographer. Wagner Moura delivers a powerful performance alongside Dunst, and Cailee Spaeny, while occasionally frustrating, portrays a rookie journalist perfectly. Even the supporting cast, including Stephen McKinley Henderson, shines in their roles.

The film masterfully utilizes silence to heighten tension during action sequences and showcase the devastating human cost of war. There are also some breathtakingly beautiful shots scattered throughout the movie, making it visually stunning.

The Bad

Now, let’s buckle up for the bumps in this otherwise wild ride. The biggest letdown? The trailers are misleading. This isn’t a war epic filled with soldier shootouts; it’s a character-driven journey following journalists embedded with the resistance. We never delve into the conflict’s cause, the political climate, or the global response, leaving a frustrating void. This is a major letdown considering the trailers heavily feature war scenes, leading audiences to expect a grand war epic.

However, the film shines when it focuses on its core strength: the characters. Early in the film, Kirsten Dunst delivers a raw and emotional performance as Lee Miller, a seasoned war photographer with nerves of steel (well, most of the time). Dunst captures the chaos of a conflict between police and a desperate crowd in the NYC area. The scene is eerily reminiscent of recent protests, and Lee’s intense yet beautiful photographs showcase both the brutality and the resilience of the moment. This is just one example of Dunst’s stellar performance, which perfectly captures the dedication and grit of a seasoned war photographer.

The soundtrack is another missed opportunity. Awkwardly placed rock music clashes with the film’s serious tone, while jazz and hip hop feel equally out of place. Honestly, it felt like someone forgot to unmute their phone at times. These jarring musical choices remain a puzzle. Speaking of out-of-place, the movie portrays a West Virginia refugee camp that’s more than a little unsettling. The imagery of mostly Black and brown people fleeing the war raises some uncomfortable questions about representation. While the film doesn’t heavily focus on representation, the specific use of Black and brown characters in these scenes is concerning.

Finally, Cailee Spaeny’s character, Jessie, is the definition of annoying. Her constant bad decisions and damsel-in-distress moments will have you wishing for the fast-forward button. What’s really bothering me is her complete arc and her impact on other characters.

The Verdict

“Civil War” 2024 is a visually stunning film with a phenomenal cast. While a misleading premise and a confusing soundtrack hold it back, the film delivers a powerful character study set against a war-torn backdrop. If you’re a fan of A24’s unique style and character-driven stories set in dystopian worlds, “Civil War” 2024 might be worth checking out. However, if you’re expecting a traditional war epic, you might be disappointed.