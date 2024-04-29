Challengers Review: Game, Set, Match! Zendaya For The Win

From filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O’Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.
Challengers Trailer:
Challengers comes up short with a few questionable directorial choices. The camerawork during the matches can be disorienting. The constant switching of perspectives between players and the speeding ball disrupts the flow of the action and storytelling at times. Not only was the cinematography a bit questionable, but the score started to become overused and obnoxious as well. There were some great moments during the tennis match when it made sense and worked. Other times, it felt forced and unnecessary.
Additionally, the film relies heavily on flashbacks. That isn’t a problem, however, the constant jumping back and forth in time does get wearisome. These frequent time jumps are needed to tell the story, but sometimes they hinder the narrative momentum.
The Verdict:
Challengers is a bowl of relationship drama wrapped up in a bow of tennis. It’s a solid film that’s worth the watch, particularly for Zendaya’s standout performance. The captivating performances and thought-provoking themes elevate the experience, despite the occasional editing missteps. While it might not be a must-see film, it offers a compelling exploration of friendships that can get pretty messy. It’s probably a more ideal choice for a matinee, but perhaps best enjoyed in the comfort of your own home via streaming services.
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Writers: Justin Kuritzkes
Cast: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor
Challengers is currently in theaters.
- Acting - 8/108/10
- Cinematography/Visual Effects - 6/106/10
- Plot/Screenplay - 6/106/10
- Setting/Theme - 8/108/10
- Watchability - 7/107/10
- Rewatchability - 7/107/10