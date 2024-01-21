Main ATAL Hoon (2024): The Poet Who Rewrote India’s History

Some movies can make you cherish their cinematic experience years after watching. Such impactful movies not only churn your emotions but enlighten you as well. “Main ATAL Hoon” is one such biographical drama by Bollywood on the extraordinary life and political contributions of the late 10th Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. National Film Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi stars in the titular role of this iconic figure in Indian politics.

In light of the 2024 General Elections to be held in India, writer and director Ravi Jadhav has brought to life a political cinematic masterpiece that tells us the story of a legend who apart from being a politician, was also a renowned poet and statesman. This is the story of a man who led India during its most challenging times. He made India a nuclear power and showed Pakistan “Who’s the Boss” during the Kargil War of 1999. Apart from his political machismo, he is remembered for his kindness, integrity, and commitment to serving India.

Hear The ROARING PROMISE Of A LEGEND!

The Good:

Main ATAL Hoon is unique and is devoid of any controversy. The story deviates from politics and takes the shape of an emotional and patriotic biography to save the day. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was no less than a superhero for India. So, I have to say, Main ATAL Hoon is a superhero movie sans the superhero costume and special effects. This Indian superhero had a successful love story and it has been shown in the film. He never married but had a companion.

I had seen the 2019 drama “PM Narendra Modi”. If you are thinking of comparing Main ATAL Hoon with that, it’s time for you to change your mind. I would say, Main ATAL Hoon is the exact opposite of that biographical film in terms of quality. In fact, this biography of Atal Bihari Vajpayee is a brilliant combo of storytelling, visuals, and music.

Main ATAL Hoon is an entertaining story. I don’t know how true the incidents that have been shown are. It is an undeniable fact that Bollywood is used to spice up reality. But I can tell you that upon watching this film in the theater hall, you won’t feel bored even for a second! Moreover, the charisma of the character of the former Indian Prime Minister has been amplified by Pankaj Tripathi’s meticulous and solid performance. The way he has converted himself into the multifaceted persona of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in terms of acting, body language, and makeover, is indeed praiseworthy. Also, the supporting cast of this film which comprised several famous political characters looked surprisingly realistic.

The Bad:

There is a minor shortcoming in the script of this film. I believe that Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s life could have been explored more. I guess, the filmmakers have avoided exploring his life in detail to avoid controversy.

The Verdict:

Main ATAL Hoon is a masterpiece that will give you an unforgettable political cinematic experience. To wrap up my review, I wonder, what made Bollywood erupt suddenly with a biography on the late former Prime Minister? He has indeed made immense contributions to India. But, why now? That too after so many years after his death! And also when the 2024 General Elections are approaching?