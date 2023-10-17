Norman Reedus Excites Daryl Dixon Fans at NYCC 2023! 

New York Comic Con 2023 gave fans the chance to dive into “The Walking Dead” like never before! At NYCC 2023, I had the incredible opportunity to attend a panel hosted by none other than series star Norman Reedus himself. The atmosphere was electric as he gave details the highly-anticipated spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2, which has taken the series to the captivating backdrop of France.

From the charming streets of Paris to the haunting landscapes of the French countryside, the show’s first season has left fans on the edge of their seats. I captured all the thrilling moments and exclusive insights that Norman Reedus shared during the panel. Enjoy this video as we get an inside look at the show’s evolution and what fans can expect in the upcoming season!

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Noman Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

In addition to Reedus, the series stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Jason Richman and Daniel Percival.