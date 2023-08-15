Strange New Worlds & Lower Decks Crossover Is An Homage To Generational Star Trek Fans

Strange New Worlds is quite possibly the absolute best Star Trek series of the new generation. Spinning off from Star Trek: Discovery, the new series explores the absolute best, worst and morally ambiguous themes that make up the core of the Star Trek franchise. Most recently, the Strange New Worlds / Lower Decks crossover episode similarly featured another great example of how the show homages the best parts of Star Trek.

Strange New Worlds / Lower Decks Crossover In Theory Was Baffling

Announced years ago, the Strange New Worlds / Lower Decks crossover was quite the anticipated episode for fans. Star Trek: Lower Decks is another brand new series from the franchise set in this new generation of shows. The animated series is more of a comedy set in The Next Generation-era, that focuses on the adventures of the lower crewmen of a generic ship in Starfleet. The comedic stories shine a spotlight on the everyday crewmen of a Star Trek show while providing many references and homages to the franchise.

So when a Strange New Worlds / Lower Decks crossover comes along, audiences wondered how the heck characters in timelines hundreds of years apart, could come together. And more importantly, how the animated and live-action characters would interact. But the cross-over episodes answers all those questions and gave fans so much more to love.

The Strange New Worlds / Lower Decks Crossover Was An Epic Success

When the animated characters of Ensigns Mariner and Boimler strangely appear in the live-action world of Strange New Worlds, all hell breaks loose. The time travel story notwithstanding, the blending of tones between the comedy series and the (for the most part) dramatic show was sure to be a challenge. But I’m glad to say that the episode was a great success! Seeing the mostly buttoned-down Captain Pike (Anson Mount) in the face of the silly Boimler (Jack Quaid) and defiant Mariner (Tawny Newsome) was absolutely hilarious. How the crew of the Enterprise react to these, quite literally, highly animated characters was a treat to watch. But one particular interaction could be enjoyed by Star Trek fans of multiple generations.

The Generational Fandom Of Star Trek Within The show

As part of returning Boimler and Mariner to their time, the crew of this Enterprise need a specific metal. A metal used as hull shielding prior to the advent of the energy shield in the franchise. Specifically, the kind used by the NX-01 in the series, Enterprise. The majority of the Strange New Worlds / Lower Decks crossover episode was basically Boimler and Mariner geeking out over seeing their heroes and other legends in their, history. But there’s a moment where both crews geek out about the crew of Enterprise. The first one.

They refer to those characters and their escapades in admiration. So we’re watching a show that is a prequel to The Original Series, where characters from another show cross over, and both crews geek out about the crew of another series set decades before them. It’s quite literally a generational moment within the story where characters from multiple shows geek out about other shows in their history. It’s a wonderful moment that absolutely perfectly captures what it means to be a Star Trek fan.

Star Trek: Strange News Worlds season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.

