The Collective Review: A Muddled Blend of Action and Clichés

From the surface, The Collective, directed by Tom DeNucci, appears to offer a promising blend of action and intrigue as it follows a young recruit’s journey into the world of assassins and human trafficking. With a cast featuring Ruby Rose, Don Johnson, Lucas Till, Paul Ben-Victor, and Mercedes Varnado, the film boasts some star power. However, as the plot unfolds, it becomes evident that the film struggles to rise above its generic premise and clichéd execution, ultimately leaving audiences underwhelmed.

The movie revolves around Daisy (Ruby Rose), a mysterious and taciturn young woman, who unexpectedly finds herself recruited into a covert agency of assassins. The agency, known as The Collective, is tasked with eliminating dangerous criminals and human traffickers. Despite her inexperience, Daisy is thrust into her first assignment, but things take an unexpected turn, forcing her to go rogue and track down a particularly menacing group of human traffickers.

The Bad:

One of the film’s major flaws lies in its inability to present a fresh and original narrative. The concept of a young recruit going rogue and challenging an established system is hardly new in the action genre. The plotline proceeds predictably, with scenes that feel like they’ve been borrowed from numerous similar movies. Even the twist, which the filmmakers hope will elevate the story, is telegraphed early on and lacks the desired impact.

Ruby Rose as Daisy delivers a competent performance, portraying the character’s cold and detached nature effectively. However, the script fails to provide her with enough depth, leaving Daisy feeling like a one-dimensional action hero rather than a fleshed-out character. Don Johnson’s portrayal of Liam brings some gravitas to the film, but his character’s arc is disappointingly underdeveloped. Lucas Till’s portrayal of Sam is spirited but often comes across as cartoonish, undercutting any serious tension the movie tries to build.

A significant flaw in the film lies in its pacing and editing, which feel disjointed at times. Transitions between scenes can be jarring, hindering the audience’s ability to fully immerse themselves in the story. Some crucial moments are hurried through, while others linger on less essential details, disrupting the film’s flow and rhythm.

Another aspect that fails to live up to its potential is the portrayal of the human trafficking subject matter. The film touches on this disturbing issue, but it does so with superficiality, reducing a grave global problem to a mere backdrop for the action sequences. The lack of sensitivity and depth in handling such a delicate topic is a missed opportunity for the film to provide a thought-provoking commentary on the matter.

Mercedes Varnado, better known as WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, plays the enigmatic Nikita, one of The Collective’s top assassins. Unfortunately, Nikita’s character remains largely in the background, only serving to advance the plot when needed. Her character, like many others in the film, lacks the necessary exploration and development, leaving audiences feeling disconnected from her role.

The Good:

The action sequences in The Collective are the film’s saving grace, providing some adrenaline-pumping moments. Choreographed fight scenes and high-octane shootouts showcase the characters’ lethal skills and keep the film from falling into complete mediocrity. However, these well-executed action scenes are not enough to compensate for the overall lackluster narrative and character development.

In terms of production design and cinematography, The Collective is competent but fails to stand out from other films in the genre. The dark and moody aesthetic suits the tone of the film, but the lack of visual flair prevents it from leaving a lasting impression.

Overall:

The Collective attempts to deliver an action-packed narrative with a dash of mystery and intrigue. While the action sequences are well-executed and Ruby Rose’s performance is commendable, the film’s lack of originality, shallow character development, and underutilization of its cast lead to an overall underwhelming experience. The potential for a gripping and thought-provoking tale of assassins and human trafficking remains untapped. Instead, the movie falls into the well-trodden territory of clichés, leaving audiences longing for something more innovative and captivating.