Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken Review: A Film With Valuable Lessons

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is a visually stunning animated adventure that explores the journey of a sweet and awkward high school student, Ruby Gillman, who learns she is a descendant of the powerful warrior Kraken queens. Tasked with protecting the world’s oceans from power-hungry mermaids, Ruby must embrace her newfound powers and navigate her destiny while safeguarding her loved ones. In this in-depth review, we’ll explore the film’s themes, its valuable lessons for young audiences, its visual appeal, and its notable voice performances.

The film touches upon several essential themes that resonate with both children and adults. At its core, it emphasizes the importance of self-discovery and embracing one’s heritage. Ruby Gillman’s journey mirrors that of many teenagers who often struggle with their identities and self-worth. As she comes to terms with her extraordinary legacy, she serves as an inspiring role model for young viewers, encouraging them to embrace their uniqueness and potential.

Furthermore, the film explores the themes of environmental responsibility and the consequences of unchecked greed. The Kraken’s duty to protect the oceans highlights the significance of preserving our marine ecosystems. Through this fantastical tale, young audiences are subtly taught to be stewards of the environment and take responsibility for the world they inherit.

Visually, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken stands as a testament to DreamWorks’ animation prowess. The underwater world comes alive with vibrant colors and intricate details, captivating the audience’s eyes throughout the movie. The studio’s dedication to creating mesmerizing visuals is evident, making it a delightful feast for the senses. As expected, DreamWorks once again proves why it remains one of the best animation studios globally, and this film stands among their top-tier creations.

While the film does share similarities with Disney’s beloved The Little Mermaid, it manages to carve out its unique identity. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken introduces viewers to a captivating world with its own mythology, distinct characters, and engaging plotlines. The decision to focus on the krakens and mermaids adds an intriguing twist, distinguishing it from the classic Disney narrative.

The voice performances are commendable, breathing life into the characters. Lana Condor shines in her role as Ruby, effectively conveying the teenage angst and vulnerability of her character. The legendary Toni Collette‘s voice talent adds gravitas to the commanding grandmother character. It is refreshing to hear her in a lighthearted animated film after her intense performance in Hereditary, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Despite its positive aspects, the film grapples with a significant flaw – pacing issues. At times, the narrative lingers, leading to moments of restlessness among the audience. The ninety-one-minute runtime feels longer than it should, hindering the overall impact of the story. While the movie aims to immerse viewers in its underwater world, the pacing occasionally impedes the film’s momentum.

Despite the pacing issues that slightly dampen the experience, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken remains an entertaining addition to DreamWorks’ repertoire. With its heartwarming themes of self-discovery, environmental responsibility, and the importance of family, the film manages to convey valuable lessons that resonate with its young viewers. Overall, this teenage kraken’s journey is worth embarking on for an enchanting underwater escapade.