Breaking Taboos: Arabic Movies That Discussed Divorce Issues

Divorce is a sensitive topic in many societies, and the Arab world is no exception. However, in recent years, a growing number of Arabic movies have tackled the issue of divorce head-on, breaking the taboo surrounding the topic and sparking much-needed conversations. In this article, we will explore some of the most notable Arabic movies that have addressed divorce issues.

One of the most prominent Arabic movies that discuss divorce is the 2019 Egyptian movie “Kiss Me Not.” Directed by Ahmed Amer, the movie stars Yasmin Raeis, who plays the role of a young woman named Nada, who is struggling to come to terms with her impending divorce. The movie explores Nada’s journey as she navigates the complexities of love, marriage, and societal expectations, offering a poignant and nuanced portrayal of divorce in contemporary Egyptian society.

Another Arabic movie that addresses divorce issues is the 2014 Lebanese movie “Ghadi.” Directed by Amin Dora, the movie stars Georges Khabbaz, who plays the role of a man named Leba, whose son Ghadi has Down Syndrome. The movie is a heartwarming comedy that explores the challenges of raising a child with a disability, and how a community comes together to support Leba when he is faced with the threat of divorce. “Ghadi” offers a heartwarming and uplifting portrayal of family life and the power of love in overcoming obstacles.

The 2018 Jordanian movie “The Guest: Aleppo-Istanbul” is another Arabic movie that addresses divorce issues. Directed by Andaç Haznedaroğlu, the movie stars Nadine Labaki, who plays the role of a Syrian woman named Lama, who is forced to flee her war-torn country and seeks refuge in Turkey. The movie explores Lama’s struggles as a refugee and a divorced mother, offering a poignant and empathetic portrayal of the impact of war and displacement on families. “The Guest” is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

The 2017 Tunisian movie “Fatwa” is another Arabic movie that tackles the issue of divorce. Directed by Mahmoud Ben Mahmoud, the movie stars Ahmed Hafiene, who plays the role of a Tunisian man named Brahim, who is struggling to come to terms with his wife’s decision to divorce him. The movie explores the impact of divorce on the couple and their children, as well as the broader social and cultural implications of divorce in Tunisian society. “Fatwa” offers a nuanced and thought-provoking portrayal of the challenges and complexities of divorce.

The 2018 Moroccan movie “Razzia” is directed by Nabil Ayouch and follows five different characters as their lives intertwine in modern-day Casablanca. One of the main characters, Salima, is a married woman who is struggling to find fulfillment in her life and marriage. The movie offers a candid portrayal of the complexities of relationships and the societal pressures that can lead to divorce.

The 2016 Lebanese movie “Halal Love (and Sex)” is directed by Assad Fouladkar and explores the lives of three different couples as they navigate the complexities of love and relationships in contemporary Beirut. One of the couples is a married couple who are struggling to come to terms with their differing views on sex and intimacy. The movie offers a frank and nuanced exploration of the impact of societal norms and expectations on personal relationships.

By exploring the personal, social, and cultural complexities of divorce, these movies offer a glimpse into the diverse realities of the Arab world and contribute to the ongoing conversation around this important issue.