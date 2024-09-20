Never Let Go Stars Talk Halle Berry Advice And Working on Set

The highly anticipated psychological thriller Never Let Go is making waves with its intense storyline and dynamic performances. The film, directed by Alexandre Aja, stars Academy Award® winner Halle Berry as a mother fighting to protect her twin sons from an evil force that threatens their lives. Alongside Berry, young actors Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins deliver compelling performances as Nolan and Samuel, the brave children caught in the heart-pounding battle for survival.

We had the chance to sit down with these two rising stars to talk about their roles in the movie, working alongside Halle Berry, and their favorite moments on set. In this interview, Percy and Anthony shared some heartwarming insights into their characters and experiences on set, including how they supported each other through the film’s most intense scenes.

Never Let Go Trailer:

The Movie Blog: Can you describe a little bit about your characters?

Anthony B. Jenkins: My character, Samuel, he’s very hard-working. He trusts Mama a lot. He wants to keep his family safe. He’s really a kid that loves owls.

Percy Daggs IV: Nolan is adventurous, always wants to know everything kind of kid. He always wants to do what’s best for his family. He’s going. He’s willing to take the extra step, willing to do whatever it takes. He’s a very take-action type of kid. He’s willing to get to it right away.

The Movie Blog: You both seemed to have great chemistry on screen. Did you help each other during the intense scenes?

Percy Daggs IV: I’d say we support each other emotionally. Like, we cut a scene and we’ll still be in it and we’ll try to help each other break out of it, maybe tell each other jokes or something. We were always there for each other, like true brothers. And that was the relationship that we kind of built shooting this movie.

The Movie Blog: What was it like working with Halle Berry?

Anthony B. Jenkins: Working with Miss Halle is amazing. She’s such a kind and nice person. She’s such a great actor. Also, she helps me. She tells me to stay focused and don’t stop working. [She says], you might not book everything, but you will book some things.

Percy Daggs IV: Yes. I learned a lot from Miss Halle. [I learned] to always stay focused. Always understand the work. Always understand what you’re going to have to give to a movie, to a TV show… Whatever you have, whatever you have to give, always make sure that you give it your all. Then I learned some things from the producer side. I was at her side a lot of the time. She was very helpful. She was always there to show me how things work. She was always open to talking to us whenever we wanted to talk about a scene or whatever we needed. She was always there for us. I’m very grateful.

The Movie Blog: What was your favorite scene to shoot?

Anthony B. Jenkins: The stunt scene. Like beating people up.

Percy Daggs IV: Yeah, I love the stunt scene as well. There’s another scene where I’m getting dragged. I had the harness. Just like I love the harness. Yeah, I love doing my own stunts. That’s really, really cool. And there’s a scene in the movie where me and Miss Halle improv, and it was really, really cool. I got to improv most of that scene. It was great.

The Movie Blog: What message do you want fans to take away after watching this movie?

Percy Daggs IV: Always stay connected to your family. Love is very important when it comes to family, and sometimes for some parents, your kids are right. Sometimes you need to let go and let them do their own thing. And evil can come in many different forms—sometimes through social media, the internet. That’s what I’d like people to take away.

Anthony B. Jenkins: In my opinion, I think you should take away that, like Percy said, sometimes the kids are right. But at the same time, kids need to trust their parents. Parents are mostly right too, and kids should listen to them before just following their gut. So, yeah.

Watch the Full Interview Below

For more insights from Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins, you can watch the full interview in the video below. Don’t miss their incredible performances in Never Let Go, now playing in theaters