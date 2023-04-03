Ahmed Best talks about returning to the world of Star Wars

Ahmed Best is an American actor, musician, and voice actor. He is best known for his role as Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Best played the controversial character Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and also provided the voice for Jar Jar Binks in various video games, television shows, and theme park attractions. In addition to his work in Star Wars, Best has appeared in several other films, television shows, and stage productions since that time.

The actor recently returned to the Star Wars world as Jedi Kelleran Beq In The Mandalorian Season 3 in the episode titled “The Foundling”. In this episode, we see how Grogu survived the evil Emporer’d Order 66. As clone troopers attacked the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, Jedi Knights and Padawans protected Grogu as he escaped. As he took an elevator down to a ship, he was met by Kelleran Beq. Known as “The Sabered Hand,” the Jedi Master used two lightsabers to thwart the troopers. We then watch Kelleran Beq and Grogu hop on a speeder bike and race through the city.

Best told StarWars.com that it was difficult to decide whether to rejoin the universe in The Mandalorian.

“Honestly, I had to think about it. I’ve been in the Star Wars world for such a long time and my story is such a rollercoaster ride of emotions. So coming back to Star Wars wasn’t an easy decision for me. It wasn’t something I could have immediately said yes to. I did have to marinate over it for a bit,” he said. “I mean, I was excited. I don’t think people really understand how much I care about Star Wars. Like, I really care. I really, really care about the storytelling, about the mythology, about the fans. I really want Star Wars to deliver, and if I become an obstacle to that, then I shouldn’t be in it. I don’t want to be bigger than the story. I don’t want to be bigger than the mythology. I want to contribute, I want to add to it. So it took me a minute.”

“As soon as I put the robes on for my first costume test, and I walked on to get approval from [executive producers] Jon [Favreau] and Dave [Filoni], and they handed me a lightsaber, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m in this,’” Best said. “And boom, Kelleran Beq came alive.”

The Star Wars social media account even posted a special message from Ahmed Best thanking the fans for the positive response received for his character:

I am now a huge Kelleran Beq fan as made obvious by my cosplaying as the character at both Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim and the 2022 NYCC. Do you think I should do the cosplay again at this year’s show? Let me know what you think in the comments.