Plane Movie Out OF Theater Reaction

Gerard Butler and Mike Colter star in the movie Plane from Lionsgate pictures. I got the opportunity to screen this movie before its official release!! Check out my Out Of Theater Reaction to the movie!

In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island – only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare’s help and will learn there’s more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

Overall

I enjoyed the plane a lot more than I thought. The movie isn’t heavy on substance but it is very entertaining. The pacing in Plane is nice and fast setting up the plot of the movie and diving into high-stakes situations at a really good pace. Plane doesn’t have the most substance but it does have a lot of heart making it a worthwhile date night type movie.