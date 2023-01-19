Rebel Moon Release Date announced

Zack Snyder’s upcoming movie Rebel Moon recently wrapped production and now has an official release date. The film is inching closer and closer to release each day, which is exciting news for fans of Zack Snyder. Rebel Moon owes its initial start to a story idea pitch by Zack Snyder to Lucasfilm that didn’t get picked up. Snyder held onto that idea and brought it to Netflix which developed into the project we now know as Rebel Moon. The release date for the movie first came in a sizzle reel by Netflix for their upcoming 2023 releases. Zack Snyder confirms this date on his social media with the following image:

A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. The desperate civilians dispatch Kora, a young woman who has a mysterious past to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent.

Rebel Moon has the full attention of Zack Snyder and sci-fi fans. Snyder has been relatively secretive about the movie throughout production. To date, the director has only been seen sharing just a few images here and there from production. Fans are hoping for a teaser for the film in the coming weeks. Movie studios usually release new promotional videos for their big films to debut during the annual Superbowl.

Taking this image along with a few of the images that have snuck their way online and fans are getting an idea of the look of the film. This year is shaping up to be a big year for sci-fi space westerns with the announcement of the Rebel Moon release date. The Mandalorian Season 3, Rebel Moon, and Dune Part 2 are all releasing in 2023.