Monica Rambeau’s Superhero Costume Leaks!

The Superhero costume of Monica Rambeau is FINALLY online. Monica, who’s played by the fantastic Teyonah Parris, makes her theatrical debut in The Marvels coming in 2023. Monica will appear in The Marvels alongside Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel). Ever since her debut where she turns heads in WandaVision fans want to see her actual costume design. Marvel likes leaving hints in their projects and we see hints of her costume in WandaVision but now we see the full look.

The costume design leak comes from… MERCHANDISE! Of course. It’s always the merchandise. CBR got the scoop from Reddit and here it is:

I really like the costume! I think the costume does a great job of drawing inspiration from the comics but becomes something unique. You can see some inspiration taken from the WandaVision costume but you can also spot some other details. You might remember that there’s an alternate take on Captain Marvel from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Maria Rambeau taking up the mantle. Maria is Monica’s mother who dies while Monica was snapped away during the blip. In an alternate reality Monica’s mom becomes Captain Marvel with her own super-powered costume:





All of these women look fantastic and I can’t wait for more looks of these heroes in the future. Anyway, that’s all I have for this one…

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name.

Prepare to experience it and fly higher, further, and faster with the film, directed by Nia DaCosta!