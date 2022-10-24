Chicago: WEDNESDAY Advance Screening

Would you like to see WEDNESDAY , starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzmán? Would you like to see it early and free? Grab your free passes now to see WEDNESDAY movie in theaters for the advance screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry, these passes are first-come on a first-serve basis.
Screener Details
Downtown Chicago
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
7:00pm CST
About WEDNESDAY:
The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.
WEDNESDAY Movie Trailer:
Director:Tim Burton
Writer(s): Alfred Gough & Miles Millar
Stars: Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), with Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill)
