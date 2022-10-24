Chicago: WEDNESDAY Advance Screening

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment

Would you like to see WEDNESDAY , starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Luis Guzmán? Would you like to see it early and free? Grab your free passes now to see WEDNESDAY movie in theaters for the advance screening. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry, these passes are first-come on a first-serve basis.

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 105 of Wednesday. Cr. Vlad Cioplea/Netflix © 2022

How To Grab Your Pass:

Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
7:00pm CST

About WEDNESDAY:

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

WEDNESDAY Movie Trailer:

Director:Tim Burton
Writer(s): Alfred Gough & Miles Millar
Stars: Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), with Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill)
Wednesday premieres on Netflix on November 23, 2022. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Comment with Facebook

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He freelances as a writer and video content creator for sites such as MovieTickets.com. Be sure to join the other 33K+ fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

View all posts by Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

You may like these posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.