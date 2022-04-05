Thor 4 Promotion officially STARTS

Marvel’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ is releasing later this year and is building a lot of excitement. Thor 4 Promotion will begin soon and at this point, fans are beyond anxious for updates about the movie. We have a few merchandise leaks that help satisfy a bit of what fans are looking for with more Thor 4 promotion. Now we’re finally seeing signs that promotion is set to begin for Thor: Love and Thunder! Check out the new social media post that shows Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi:

This is a great sign and I expect to see some interviews and details about the movie sooner than later. I also expect that the movie will pick up from the events of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. If this is true, then it’s not surprising we haven’t seen any promotion as it could spoil the events of Doctor Strange.

That’s all I have for this one. I’ll check with you guys later.