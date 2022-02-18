Mighty Thor LEAK from Thor Love and Thunder

Thank Goosenips for Merchandise because it is the number one source for Marvel secrets. The upcoming toy-line that will coincide with the release of Thor Love and Thunder is the source for this first good look at Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor in Thor love and thunder.

Now we’ve already seen some leaked promotional images. This is our first good look at the full body design of the Mighty Thor. Somehow Mjolnir is restored! Hela made it her business to destroy Thor’s famous weapon back in Thor Ragnarok.

I’m really loving this design as it looks like the costume designers knew the assignment and closely studied Jane Foster/Mighty Thor co-creator Russell Dauterman’s original design’s for the character.

What do you guys think of the look and the return of Mjolnir? Who do you guys think reformed the weapon for Jane to use?

Anyway, that’s all I have for this one.