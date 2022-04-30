The top 5 must-see films for casino lovers

There’s nothing quite like the glitz and glamor of a casino. It’s a wonderful place to be, and seeing it through the lens of a camera always brings an element of class to a particular scene or the film as a whole.

In fact, films allow us to see some of the more magnificent casinos of the world, and they’re often presented in a spectacular way. That’s especially true of the films we’re about to look at.

But you don’t necessarily have to see a land-based casino in a film in order to have an amazing casino experience. Online casino games are so good these days that a lot of them give a really accurate depiction of the brick and mortar casino experience.

Don’t believe us? Check out some of the best sweepstakes casinos online. Undoubtedly, you’ll be in the mood for it after watching some of these spectacular films. Without further ado, here are the top five films you absolutely have to see if you love the casino.

Dr. No (1962)

Of course, we’re starting with a James Bond film! It would be rude not to mention this film franchise right off the bat when we’re talking about movies for casino lovers.

This beautiful motion picture features some fantastic scenes of Sean Connery, the James Bond actor at the time, placing his bets at a beautiful casino location.

The casino in the film is called Les Ambassadeurs and it’s located in Mayfair, London. It’s one of the fanciest casinos in the country and is still open to this day, if you ever want to book the city break of a lifetime.

Uncut Gems (2019)

A24 films have been getting a lot of attention in recent years, so when Adam Sandler stepped up as the lead actor in their latest film at the time, there was no surprise there was a lot of buzz around it.

And that buzz did not disappoint. This masterpiece got rave reviews pretty much across the board – not surprising when it was directed by filmmaking prodigies, the Safdie brothers.

The casino scenes in Uncut Gems were filmed in Mohegan Sun Casino. This glorious building, located in the US state of Connecticut, has over 364,000 square feet of gambling space. Think about how many slot machines and roulette tables you’d find in there!

A lot of exciting action happens in the casino in Uncut Gems, so if you haven’t seen it yet, we recommend getting in on it as soon as possible.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

When an all-star cast consisting of George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia and more step up to the plate, you know you’re going to be in for a treat.

Pair that with the casino setting that Ocean’s Eleven finds themselves in a lot of the time and this is a casino lover’s paradise in the form of a film!

It’s the only comedy film on our list but that doesn’t take anything away from just how good this film is. It’s a classic, no less! And the comedic nature of the film also doesn’t distract from how beautiful the casino scenes are.

The casino that is robbed in the 2001 version of Ocean’s Eleven is the almighty building that is the Bellagio on Las Vegas trip. It’s no surprise that one of the most luxurious casinos in the city is home to such a blockbuster movie.

21 (2008)

Here’s another heist film, just as Ocean’s Eleven is. Except this time, we’re not looking at a comedy, this one is a little more serious.

It tells the story of six students from MIT who have nailed the art of card counting, so they go around and win a whole bunch of money in casinos.

We’re actually treated to more than one casino in this film. First, there’s the Red Rock casino on the outskirts of Las Vegas. We also visit the since-demolished Riviera hotel and casino on Las Vegas Boulevard. Then, there’s a final job at Planet Hollywood, also on the Las Vegas strip.

Casino Royale (2006)

Two James Bond films in one list? Of course! This one even has the word “casino” in the name of the film! The Bond universe is inherently connected to the world of casino and it proved that was the case with the release of Casino Royale in 2006, starring Daniel Craig.

In this film, we’re treated to a visit to the Czech Republic, a slightly more unusual but no less exciting location. The amazing Karlovy Vary casino is situated in a small town in the country but it is one heck of a spectacle that must be seen by casino lovers!