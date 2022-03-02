Who Are Today’s Highest Paid Actors in Hollywood?

These A-list actors are at the top of the leaderboard for salaries within the Hollywood ecosystem

It’s no secret that the actors and actresses we know and love from famous movies are getting paid astronomical salaries for the roles that they play. But the world of Hollywood is constantly changing as stars who were once popular are no longer cast as frequently, and vice versa. So, this leads us to wonder which names are currently top earners in the ever-evolving movie industry. Between fat paychecks for starring in major motion pictures and all the endorsement deals that go along with it, these celebs are not struggling financially, to say the least. Especially as the industry experienced a boom in 2021 and is continuing to release lots of new hits in 2022 – in fact, the future is bright. Here we uncover just a few of Hollywood’s highest paid performers.

Daniel Craig

First up is Daniel Craig, or should we say, “Bond, James Bond”. The long-time actor is perhaps best known for starring as the dashing British spy invented by novelist Ian Fleming over six decades ago. Since 2006 and the release of the smash hit Casino Royale, Craig has garnered millions of dollars thanks to his lucrative contract deal. Most shockingly, the actor just racked up a whopping £18.6 million for the newest Bond film, No Time to Die, which hit theatres in September 2021. And even though Craig has hung up his hat as 007, he already has other features lined up. The actor will assume a main character role as detective Benoit Blanc in the highly anticipated Netflix sequel of Knives Out coming this year. When he’s not crime fighting evil villains, Craig enjoys working out and socializing with friends at the nearest pub or restaurant.

Brad Pitt

There is perhaps no other actor like Brad Pitt. His name alone is easily recognizable worldwide, as the Oklahoma-born star has become famous both at home and abroad for his achievements. He first rose to fame back in 1987 with the film No Way Out. Nowadays, it seems that anything Pitt stars in goes straight to the highest ranks of the box office. It’s no wonder, then, that the actor’s upcoming film Bullet Train is set to earn him a casual $20 million. Not to mention Pitt has an endorsement partnership list that is pages long, including big brands like Cadillac, Chanel, Honda, De’Longhi, and many more. When he isn’t acting in motion pictures, the award-winning actor enjoys curating art, studying architecture and design, swimming, and even playing casino games. In fact, he discovered that he enjoyed casino games while filming for the movie Ocean’s 11, which features a few important casino-based scenes. Fashion was an integral part of this movie’s success, as stylists and wardrobe managers had to make every actor dressed for the part of the gaming floor. After all, fashion and casinos have always had a deeply intertwined relationship in both movies and real life. One thing’s for certain – this was unquestionably the most successful Ocean’s movie in the franchise. Pitt’s popularity is only growing in Hollywood today, as he continues to be cast for major roles in all different types of genres.

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is best remembered for his role as determined head football coach Herman Boone in the moving 2001 film Remember the Titans, but since then he has starred in countless pictures and received many awards, including several Oscars. Washington’s most recent role in the 2021 neo-noir crime production The Little Things was a huge success salary-wise, dropping a cool £29 million into his pocket. The actor’s success at the box office undoubtedly has something to do with his ability to play a diverse set of characters. His current net worth stands at approximately $280 million (£205 million).

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio is arguably in the same league as Pitt, as they are two hugely important actors in Hollywood’s current climate. The 2022 sensation Don’t Look Up, that is currently one of the top movies on Netflix, earned the star $30 million as he performed alongside fellow actors Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. Another chunk of DiCaprio’s salary comes in the form of sponsorship and endorsement deals. For example, he’s been the face of luxury watches by the brand Tag Heuer for many years, as well as the Chinese electric car company BYD. DiCaprio is also known for being a big philanthropist, and he established his non-profit the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in the late 90s. Since then, the org has raised millions towards a wide variety of different causes. Today the actor has an approximate net worth of $260 million. In his spare time, he has been known to like scuba diving, playing video games on his PlayStation, and exploring nature.

Who is your favorite actor to see on the big screen from this star-studded list?

Ryan Gosling

Ever since his movie The Notebook, Ryan Gosling has been a total heartthrob in the Hollywood movie scene. With a net worth of around $70 million, there’s no doubt that the Canadian actor is compensated fairly for his performances. Although he has yet to snag an Oscar, Gosling has been nominated four times for an Academy Award, including one for Best Actor in the blockbuster hit movie La La Land where he co-starred with the beautiful Emma Stone. Drive was also a huge Gosling hit in theatres, with the actor performing a variety of thrilling driving stunts without any help. Fans of the actor can look forward to lots more movies coming soon, as he will star in Universal Pictures’ Wolfman later this year. He will also play a main role in The Gray Man, another new action-thriller film that has a 2022 release date.

Michael B. Jordan

Last but certainly not least, Michael B. Jordan has starred in many a hit film over the past decade. He especially gained wide acclaim with Black Panther in 2018 and later with Just Mercy in 2019. However, he received perhaps his biggest compensation ($15 million) with Tom Clancy’s 2021 film Without Remorse where he played a Navy seal. With a net worth that is growing and growing with each passing year, Jordan is definitely one to watch in the Hollywood scene. When he isn’t making films, the actor enjoys tap dancing and working out. In multiple previous interviews, Jordan has been vocal about how he really had no intention of becoming an actor when growing up. But we think it worked out pretty well for him regardless!