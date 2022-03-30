TOP 10 Most Liked and Followed Movie Celebrities on Instagram

Do you love movies? Who doesn’t, right? And if you’re a fan of movies, then you’re probably a fan of the celebrities who star in them. Well, we’ve got some good news for you! We’ve compiled a list of the 10 most liked and followed movie celebrities on Instagram. Just keep reading!

Dwayne Johnson – @therock

Number one on our list is none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. With over 306 million followers, it’s no surprise that he’s the most popular movie celeb on Instagram. He regularly posts about his movies and upcoming projects, as well as pictures of himself with his fans, and gets a lot of likes.

Dwayne Johnson is so popular on this platform due to the fact that he is the most highly-paid actor in the world who appears in dozens of movies each year. It makes him one of the most recognizable people on the globe.

If you’re a fan of action movies, then you definitely need to follow The Rock on Insta!

Jennifer Lopez – @jlo

Coming in at number two is actress Jennifer Lopez. She might not have as many followers as The Rock, but she’s still got a very impressive 200 million followers. Jennifer regularly posts about her work, her family, and her philanthropic efforts.

There are a variety of reasons why Jennifer Lopez has such a large following on Instagram.

First, she is a very successful actress and singer. She has starred in some of the biggest movies and TV shows and has released numerous hit songs.

Additionally, she is very active on social media, regularly posting about her work, personal life, and charity.

Finally, she is amazingly fit and good-looking, and people enjoy observing her sports and diet routine.

If you’re a fan of Jenny from the Block, then make sure to give her a follow and likes on IG!

Kevin Hart – @kevinhart4real

Kevin Hart is a popular comedian and actor, and he has over 139 million followers on Instagram. He often posts about his stand-up comedy shows, movies, and family.

Kevin is one of the most successful comedians in the world, and he’s also a very active user of social media. He regularly shares about his work, his family, and his personal life, which helps him connect with his fans. Additionally, Hart is often involved in charity work, which appeals to him many people around the world.

A Euphoria star Zendaya is a popular actress and singer, and she has over 135 million followers on IG. She shares the moments of her work, personal life, and fashion choices.

Zendaya’s Instagram is so popular because she posts photos that are both creative and stylish. Her fans love following along with her daily life to see what clothing or jewelry pieces she’ll be wearing next! Whether it’s behind-the-scenes photos from her latest movie or pictures of her hanging out with friends, Zendaya’s Instagram is always worth a look, and like them!

Vin Diesel – @vindiesel

Vin Diesel is an actor and producer, and he has over 78 million followers on Instagram. There are a number of reasons why Vin Diesel’s account is so popular and most liked:

First, he regularly posts about his work and his movies. This gives his fans an insight into his life and what he’s up to.

Additionally, he often posts pictures of himself with his fans. This makes him seem more down-to-earth and approachable, which is always a good thing for celebrities.

Finally, he has a great sense of humor, and this comes across in many of his posts.

This combination of factors makes him one of the most followed movie celebrities on Instagram.

Gal Gadot – @gal_gadot

Gal Gadot is an actress, model, and producer, and she has over 77 million followers on Instagram. She shares with her fans her work moments and her personal pics.

Gal Gadot is a very successful actress who has starred in some of the biggest movies in recent years. Additionally, she’s very actively present on social media and regularly posts about life. Finally, she’s also involved in philanthropy, which endears her to many fans around the world. Whatever the reason, there’s no doubt that Gal Gadot is one of the most popular celebs on Insta.

Priyanka Chopra – @priyankachopra

One of the top Bollywood actresses on Instagram is Priyanka Chopra. Her posts are always captivating and full of creativity, which makes them so popular among fans!

Priyanka Chopra is not only an actress but also a singer, and she has over 75 million followers on Instagram. She posts about her work, her movies, and her personal moments with her husband, singer Nick Jones. What is important is that her posts get a lot of likes!

Leonardo DiCaprio – @leonardodicaprio

Coming in at number eight is actor Leonardo DiCaprio. He’s got a very impressive 74 million followers on Instagram. Leo posts about his cinematography life, environmental efforts, and of course, his personal life.

Why is Leonardo DiCaprio so popular on Instagram? It’s actually very simple. He’s been on the list of the most popular movie stars ever made. Second, he has millions of fans from any age range – mothers, daughters, and even granddaughters all over the world just adore him!

Shraddha Kapoor – @shraddhakapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is an Indian actress and singer, and she has over 70 million followers on Instagram and a lot of likes. She posts about her work in movies and music, as well as personal moments with friends and family.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram is popular because she’s a very successful Bollywood actress. Additionally, she’s very active on social media and regularly posts about her work and personal life.

Will Smith – @willsmith

The last but not the least one is Oscar-winning actor Will Smith. With over 60 million followers, he’s one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. He posts about his famous family, movies, and philanthropic work.

There are a few reasons for his popularity:

First, he’s been in some of the most popular movies ever made. Smith is definitely one of the greatest actors of the 21st century.

Second, he’s very active on social media, which is a very important aspect.

And third, Will Smith is just a really likable guy! He has a great family and people enjoy looking at their lives.

So if you’re looking for someone to follow on Instagram, make sure to check out Will Smith.

Conclusion

There you have it! The top ten most liked and followed movie celebrities on Instagram. If you’re looking to follow your favorite celebs on social media or just want to see who’s the most popular, then do it right away!

Who knows, maybe you’ll even find some new favorites to follow. Or perhaps you can get some insights for your own Insta profile, especially if you are a small brand owner.