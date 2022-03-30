Bruce Willis retires from Acting at 67

We’re learning today that legendary actor Bruce Willis is retiring from acting. Variety is reporting the news which comes by way of Willis’ family sharing the news on social media. Bruce Willis is a longtime talent and this news comes as a surprise to many. Let’s see what the family has to say:
I am so happy to see Bruce Willis’ career. Bruce Willis first caught my eye with the Die Hard films with John McClane and Sam Jackson and mayhem in New York. I wish Bruce and his family well during this time.
Let’s take a moment to discuss Bruce Willis. I’ll be in the comments for any and all discussions about his movies. That’s all I have for this one.
“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement reads. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”
“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the statement continues. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”