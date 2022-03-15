This Is What to Look for in a Shake to Make Sure It’s Actually Nutritious And Filling

It is not always possible to eat nutritious and balanced meals. Sometimes, you can hardly find time to eat! Meal replacement shakes come to the rescue — they deliver protein, calories, and nutrients into our systems even when we are super busy. And if you don’t feel like cooking, you can avoid snacking on fast food! On the downside, shakes are not created equal, so you need to know what to look for.

Some products are packed with sugar and other harmful additives. Our tips will help you select a meal replacement shake that fits your goals.

Are Shakes Really Healthy?

Nothing beats whole foods in terms of nutritious value. Shakes are a convenient and nutritionally healthy option if they contain the same minerals and vitamins you would get from solid meals.

Store-bought products can contain plenty of artificial sugar, added sugar, or sugar alcohols. A quick spike in blood sugar provides a fast release of energy, but you will feel tired and hungry shortly after. Sugar alcohols may cause bloating, diarrhea, and gas. Artificial sweeteners will make you crave increasingly sweeter foods.

Do Shakes Help with Weight Loss?

These drinks are a healthy substitute for one meal per day when you are pushed for time. They can help you lower your calorie intake while still making you feel full. Make sure the product is low in sugar but rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fat. More than one shake per day may lead to vitamin and mineral deficiency.

What Shakes To Buy?

For a shake to be well-balanced, it must include protein, fiber, and healthy fats. This means:

300-400 calories,

15-30 grams of protein (from soy, hemp, whey, brown rice, or pea)

3+ grams of fiber,

10-15 grams of unsaturated fat (from nuts, seeds, or plant-based oils)

Vitamins and minerals, particularly from veggies and fruits

Only natural sugars (cane sugar, brown rice syrup, coconut palm sugar, etc.)

When Is the Best Time of Day to Have a Shake?

Grab a healthy shake when you don't have time for a meal. It all depends on what works for you personally. A shake is a good alternative to breakfast if you don't like eating in the morning. At lunchtime, it will give you the energy to soldier on through the second part of the day.

In short, it all depends on your needs and routines. Choose what works for you. You don’t have to sacrifice a meal to have a shake — it is merely a replacement option.