3 James Bond Movies You Have to Watch at Least Once

Whether you’ve watched a few James Bond movies in the past or have yet to see one, this is a series that is extremely well-known and well-loved. Over the decades there have been numerous actors that took on the role of James Bond, each one providing their spin and take on the actor. But what hasn’t changed is the thrills, action and excitement that the franchise creates.

So you want to start from scratch and check out the most iconic Bond movies, what would they be? Here are three James Bond movies you have to watch at least once. With 25 films in the series, there are lots to choose from.

From Russia with Love (1963)

From Russia with Love, released in 1963 and starring Sean Connery, this was only the second James Bond movie to be released (Dr No was the first and was released in 1962). The second offering in the franchise improved noticeably and by this point, Connery had found his groove and swag as the spy.

What stands out in this movie is the villains. This is the first glimpse viewers get of what goes on to become the iconic Bond-style villains. There are plenty of twists, turns, surprises, action and romance to be enjoyed throughout. It’s the classic recipe for Bond success.

Goldfinger (1964)

Goldfinger was the follow-up movie to From Russia with Love and this one didn’t disappoint either. Connery only seemed to get more and more comfortable in the role, and Goldfinger had an edge to it that felt more true to the character of James Bond (as appeared in the novels). The cinematography and music also stood out in Goldfinger, which felt new and exciting at the time.

A few notable features of this film include:

The character Pussy Galore

The classic line “No, Mr Bond I expect you to die!”

The character of Oddjob

The corpse that was painted in gold

Casino Royale (2006)

Now we skip way ahead to Daniel Craig’s first outing as Bond in Casino Royale, released in 2006. While you may assume one of Sean Connery’s Bond movies would be ranked as the best of all time, Casino Royale tends to be the favourite of many critics and fans alike. What makes this one so fabulous is that it feels like a re-birth.

Daniel Craig was able to take the character of Bond back to his roots yet inject modern features that made the character feel current and relevant. It was a fine balance to achieve, but Craig managed it with style.

This one features all the must-haves, unforgettable villains, an incredible soundtrack, plenty of romance and non-stop high octane action. One way to enjoy this casino-themed movie is to log on to the best online gambling sites taking cues from Bond himself.

Be Sure to Also Check Out

There are plenty of other must-watch Bond films which include:

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Thunderball (1965)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Skyfall (2012)

Become a Bond Fan

So if you’re ready to dip your toes into the world of James Bond, these are some great movies to get started with.

Sources