Top Categories To Watch For The Oscars 2022

The Oscars 2022 mark two years since the entertainment industry fell into chaos due to the pandemic. During that time, a lot of projects got delayed due to the strict COVID-19 protocols and were finally released in cinemas, on streaming platforms, or both. However, the crisis is far from over.

As a result, the movies competing for the awards this season are a mixed bag, ranging from indie debuts to big-budget hits. Additionally, a lot of favorite actors are also looking forward to taking home their first Oscar wins, including Will Smith, Kristen Stewart, and Kristen Dunst, and directors expecting to break into the Best Director category like Chloe Zhao’s success with Nomadland.

With the Oscars 2022 happening on 27 March, it is time we get serious about the top categories and contenders. So, without further ado, here are the best films, directors, actors, and actresses under each category that are tipped to win big.

Contenders for Best Picture

Belfast The Power of the Dog King Richard

Topping this category is the movie “Belfast,” which bagged the highly coveted Audience Award at the Toronto Film Festival. Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical rendering of his troubles as a child in Belfast. Every actor did an extraordinary job portraying the characters in the movie. So, it isn’t surprising to learn that the film also received nominations for NBR Top 10, SAG ensemble, Golden Globes, and Critics Choice.

Similarly, “The Power of the Dog” has also won Best Picture (or equivalent) awards at the VIFF Silver Lion, Golden Globes, and AFI Top 10. On the other hand, “King Richard” only has one Best Picture win to its name, “AFI Top 10.”

Contenders for Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom Will Smith – King Richard

Under this category, we have four safe bets for nominations. First up, Benedict Cumberbatch for his brilliant performance in the movie “The Power of the Dog,” which was the leader in precursors this season. Close behind is Andrew Garfield for “Tick, Tick … Boom,” who also won a Golden Globe Award for lead actor comedy. Nevertheless, Will Smith, for his role “King Richard,” is also a strong frontrunner.

There are more than half a dozen men competing for that fourth spot. There’s Leonardo DiCaprio in “Don’t Look Up,” Peter Dinklage in “Cyrano,” and Clifton Collins in “Jockey.”

Contenders for Best Actress

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos Lady Gaga – House of Gucci Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Looking at the best actress field, the statistics bode well to include Nicole Kidman’s work in Being the Ricardos until proven otherwise. Nicole Kidman already bagged the Golden Globes and the PSIFF Career Achievement Award earlier. So, the chances are she might as well take an Oscar award home.

Lady Gaga’s and Jessica Chastain’s performances in “House of Gucci” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” are also strong contenders. Both of them had secured a Golden Globes nomination for the best actress or equivalent title and the Critics’ Choice SAG.

So, we should expect to see some possible shockers like in the previous year, when winner Frances McDormand picked up her first critics prize for her performance in the movie “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Contenders for Best Director

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog Steven Spielberg – West Side Story Denis Villeneuve – Dune

The director’s category is always evolving, but if anything, the jury is very picky about who they choose to include in their nominee’s list. This partly explains why several former nominees and winners are among the top contenders this year.

The top contenders for the best director category include eight former winners and nominees who are just an arm’s stretch away from grabbing another Academy Award. They include Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”), Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”), Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Guillermo del Toro (“Nightmare Alley”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Adam McKay (“Don’t Look UP”), and Joel Coen (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”).

However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t potential first-timers in the mix. Asghar Farhadi with his movie “A Hero,” Sian Heder with “CODA,” Maggie Gyllenhaal with “The Lost Daughter,” Lin-Manuel Miranda with “Tick, Tick … Boom,” and Aaron Sorkin with “Being the Ricardos” are also on the list.

