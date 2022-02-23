Patrick Stewart SPEAKS on Multiverse of Madness cameo

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is building up hype and that has only strengthened with the recent release of that full trailer. The trailer itself was packed with surprises none more revealing than what sounded like the voice of Charles Xavier actor Patrick Stewart.

Sir Patrick Stewart is actually in the middle of promotion for his other famous franchise, Star Trek Picard, but couldn’t escape being questioned on what sounded like his voice at the end of the Doctor Strange trailer. When asked about the cameo he said:

“You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago,” Stewart said of the trailer. “So, I can’t be held responsible for that.” “Here’s the problem… If we had not made Logan, then yes, I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier,” Stewart said. “But Logan changed all that. Here’s a tiny anecdote. The first time that Hugh [Jackman] and I saw the film in public was at the Berlin Film Festival, which is where the movie premiered. Shortly after Xavier’s death scene, I found myself getting very emotional, but I had to keep a hold of myself because we were sitting in the middle of this cinema. And then I saw Hugh’s hand come up to his eye and wipe away a tear. I thought, ‘Dammit, the bugger’s crying. Oh, let it out, Patrick.'”

Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman were very clear about the emotional journey and finality they felt when filming and releasing Logan. Fans have held out hope that there might be a change of heart and we may see an appearance of the Fox characters in the MCU. We know Marvel actors are notorious for lying to the press and Patrick Stewarts comments while sounding final will likely still keep fans wondering until we see the film.

What do you guys think of Patrick Stewarts comments? Do you think we're being misled by the trailer?

