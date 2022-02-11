Lethal Weapon 5 still coming from Mel Gibson

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a Lethal Weapon movie release. Stars Mel Gibson and Danny Glover had a running gag that they were too old for this in the 90’s. The film franchise is still set to make a comeback with a new installment from actor/director Mel Gibson helming:

“Yeah, I am directing that. I’m really looking forward to it. I wish I wasn’t directing it. I wish Richard Donner was still here to do it but left us untimely, and he actually asked me, he said ‘Hey kid, if I don’t make it, you’ll take the reins, huh?’ I told him to shut up. I think it’s an honor for me to be able to carry the flag for him.”

I forgot this movie was coming out but I am curious to watch this production. Mel Gibson has made sporadic appearances in film since his infamous meltdown. I wonder what motivates him to continue in Hollywood considering his wealth and reputation. This sounds like he’s doing it purely for the love of the franchise and to honor the memory of Richard Donner. Mel Gibson made a fortune producing, starring, and directing a lot of his own blockbusters in the 90’s and 00’s. He doesn’t NEED to work.

I don’t know who’s clamoring for this but we can still expect this one to come out. Eventually.