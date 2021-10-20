Las Atlantis Online Casino bonuses 2021 by CasinoBonusTips.com

Las Atlantis is one of the new casinos invented to allow gamblers to explore and enjoy all that comes with gaming. Las Atlantis came into existence in 2020 and immediately got its license from one of the most reputable licensing and regulatory agencies, the Curacao gaming platform which guarantees the casino’s security and trustworthiness. This casino makes provision for USA players and gamblers from many other jurisdictions. The casino is powered by two strong software providers, Real Time Gaming and Visionary iGaming, so all registered players should know they are in for an unlimited gambling experience whenever they visit the casino.

Games Available

With Real-Time Gaming and Visionary iGaming being the recognized software providers for the casino, a long compilation of captivating and entertaining games awaits all gamblers. The slot gaming category which is one which many gamblers look forward to consists of close to 190 slot games. Moving from the slot, there is also the table games section with top titles like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and many more. For lovers of specialty games, they can click on this category and check for the Keno and Bingo games. Although the casino does not have a live casino section or a sports betting option, still all other aspects which include the video poker section with 17 varieties make up for this and make the gaming section more fun.

Bonuses and Promotions

Unlike many online casinos out there Las Atlantis does not promise bonuses and promotions it cannot cater for. Though they don’t have many enticing promotions, they still own up to the ones they promise. They offer a welcome bonus of 280% slot bonus up to$14,000 which can be won with the promo code “LASATLANTIS”. This coupon can be used for the first five deposits made into the casino. To activate this offer, $10, $20, and $30 should be deposited by users of Neosurf, Credit Card, and Bitcoin respectively. To learn more about the casino’s bonuses, especially the free spins offer, click casinobonustips.com/reviews/las-atlantis/.

Payment Method

Customers can make deposits as well as withdrawals through several channels at Las Atlantis. Customers can decide to choose from using any of the listed means on the site which includes Bitcoin, American Express, Neosurf, Bank Wire Transfer, Master Card, Visa Card (credit), Visa Card (debit), and Discover. Payment made into the casino is instantly received, although the ones made through Bitcoin might take up to 15 minutes. Also, withdrawals can take long and that will be based on the customer’s choice. The breakdown is that Bank wire transfer takes up to 5 days, credit and debit card transactions take 3-4 working days, and that of Bitcoin takes 1-3 working days. You can’t withdraw all your earnings at once as you have to follow the rules guiding withdrawal. The minimum withdrawal to be made per transaction is $150 while the maximum is $2,500.

Customer Care

The casino runs a customer support team that is available all through the day, including weekends. And they can be contacted via email, live chat, and phone calls.

Conclusion

Las Atlantis values customers’ privacy, hence it encrypts customer’s financial and personal information with SSL technology. Also, it values responsible gaming and allows set gambling limits and seeks help at the counseling and addiction center when the need arises. Playing at Las Atlantis has no restriction as customers can even access the site through the browsers on their mobile phones. Own an account today and have these experiences first-hand.

By Arthur Clarke