Fun Action Movies That You Should Watch in 2021

Honest Thief

It’s very difficult to believe that a thief can actually come up and be honest. We know that their craft would require them to have the highest degree of dishonesty. Lima Neeson is among the most popular action heroes, so you’re sure to have a nice movie time. Get to watch what happens to a thief when he falls in love for the first time and this time, with a woman who works at the front desk where he had hidden stolen money after a robbery.

No Time to Die

The film comes with a massive budget of US 250 million and was released in France in November 2020. If you're a James Bond fan, you'll certainly love to catch your favorite movie hero in this film . Daniel Craig may be old right now, but the film is really exciting. You'll also be able to see the Bohemian Rhapsody Star Rami Malek express his diverse talent in any movie category.

Rambo

Rambo is amongst the most famous name in the action movies industry. Which is why, this Indian remake made a lot of people happy with its release in October 2020. The film is written by Siddharth Anand and is directed by Tiger Shroff.

The Batman

The Batman series must definitely be one of the most successful DC comic’s franchises. This film brings a whole new franchise and will assist in making sure that you get to relive the Batman series. And the influential Robert Pattison and Zoe Kravitz are the key characters of the movie.