Movies To Boost Personal Productivity

Life will knock you down several times, but the secret to getting by is by never giving up and picking yourself up each time that you fall.

And what better way to get this message across to thousands than through movies and cinema? That is why we want to look at some movies that will teach you all about hard work, never giving up and boosting your personal productivity.

The Secret, 2007

The Secret is a movie about the law of attraction, a theory that may at time find very hard to believe in. However, through this movie, we can clearly see how a simple change of attitude can also change the way that you live your life and open up new avenues for you to be better person and earn more.

Yes Man, 2008

A very interesting movie about how changing the reply from a “no” to “yes” can also change your life. The movie will focus on Card Allen who is played by Jim Carrey and it looks at how many times we have let ourselves down by saying “no” instead pf “yes.” While we cannot say yes to everything, sometimes we need to take a leap of faith.

Limitless, 2011

Limitless is a movie that focuses on Bradley Cooper who plays the role of Eddie Morra who in this case is s procrastinating writer. However, his life takes a huge a shift when he tries something new. The movie will introduce you a completely new world and open your eyes to the many possibilities that we can grasp in life, because as human beings, what we can do is limitless.

The Pursuit of Happyness, 2006

One of the most emotional movies of all time that looks at how hard success can be. Many people think getting successful is easy, but in fact it isn’t it. It is shard road and you will have to fight in order to get there.