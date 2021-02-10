Golden Globes 2021 Nominations Are Here!

The 78th Golden Globes will be held this year on February 28. The award show committee released the list of nominees on its website today. The TV show The Crown is in the lead with five nominations. Along with this, shows like Schitt’s Creek and The Queen’s Gambit also bagged quite a few nominations. The films Mank and The Trial of Chicago 7 also gained a lot of recognition.

It is a notable achievement that this year three women have been nominated in the category of Best Director Motion Picture. Last year, the Awards received backlash for having no women in this category.

Check out the list of nominees below:

Best Picture- Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Picture- Musical/Comedy



Borat Subsequent Movie

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actress- Motion Picture Drama

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Best Actor- Motion Picture Drama

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Best Actress- Motion Picture- Musical/Comedy

Maria Bakalova ( Borat Subsequent Moviefilm )

) Kate Hudson ( Music )

) Michelle Pfeiffer ( French Exit )

) Rosamund Pike ( I Care a Lot )

) Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Best Actor- Motion Picture- Musical/Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

James Corden (The Prom)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Dev Patel (Personal History of David Copperfield)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Best Supporting Actress- Motion Picture

Jodie Foster ( The Mauritanian )

) Olivia Colman ( The Father )

) Glenn Close ( Hillbilly Elegy )

) Amanda Seyfried ( Mank )

) Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Best Supporting Actor- Motion Picture



Sacha Baron Cohen ( The Trial of the Chicago 7 )

) Daniel Kaluuya ( Judas and the Black Messiah )

) Jared Leto ( The Little Things )

) Bill Murray ( On the Rocks )

) Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Best Director- Motion Picture

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Screenplay- Motion Picture

Jack Fincher, Mank

Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller , The Father

, Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Picture- Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Picture- Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Score – Motion Picture

The Midnight Sky, Alexandre Desplat

Tenet, Ludwig Göransson

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Mank, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

Soul, Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor

Best Song – Motion Picture

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holliday

Best TV Drama

Ratched

Ozark

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Television Motion Picture

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Actress- Television Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett ( Mrs America )

) Daisy Edgar-Jones ( Normal People )

) Shira Haas ( Unorthodox )

) Nicole Kidman ( The Undoing )

) Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Film

Bryan Cranston ( Your Honor )

) Jeff Daniels ( The Comey Rule )

) Hugh Grant ( The Undoing )

) Ethan Hawke ( The Good Lord Bird )

) Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best TV Actress- Drama Series

Emma Corrin ( The Crown )

) Olivia Colman ( The Crown )

) Jodie Comer ( Killing Eve )

) Laura Linney ( Ozark )

) Sarah Paulson (Ratched)