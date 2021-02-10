Golden Globes 2021 Nominations Are Here!

The 78th Golden Globes will be held this year on February 28. The award show committee released the list of nominees on its website today. The TV show The Crown is in the lead with five nominations. Along with this, shows like Schitt’s Creek and The Queen’s Gambit also bagged quite a few nominations. The films Mank and The Trial of Chicago 7 also gained a lot of recognition.
It is a notable achievement that this year three women have been nominated in the category of Best Director Motion Picture. Last year, the Awards received backlash for having no women in this category.
Check out the list of nominees below:
Best Picture- Drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Picture- Musical/Comedy
- Borat Subsequent Movie
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best Actress- Motion Picture Drama
- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
Best Actor- Motion Picture Drama
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Best Actress- Motion Picture- Musical/Comedy
- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Kate Hudson (Music)
- Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
- Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
Best Actor- Motion Picture- Musical/Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- James Corden (The Prom)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
- Dev Patel (Personal History of David Copperfield)
- Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
Best Supporting Actress- Motion Picture
- Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Best Supporting Actor- Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Jared Leto (The Little Things)
- Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
- Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Best Director- Motion Picture
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Screenplay- Motion Picture
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller, The Father
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Picture- Animated
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Picture- Foreign Language
- Another Round
- La Llorona
- The Life Ahead
- Minari
- Two of Us
Best Score – Motion Picture
- The Midnight Sky, Alexandre Desplat
- Tenet, Ludwig Göransson
- News of the World, James Newton Howard
- Mank, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor
- Soul, Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor
Best Song – Motion Picture
- Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
- Speak Now, One Night in Miami
- Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holliday
Best TV Drama
- Ratched
- Ozark
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
Best Musical/Comedy Series
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Lasso
Best Television Motion Picture
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best Actress- Television Motion Picture
- Cate Blanchett (Mrs America)
- Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
- Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
- Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Film
- Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
- Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
- Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
- Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
- Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Best TV Actress- Drama Series
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
Best Actor in a TV Drama
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Al Pacino (Hunters)
- Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Best TV Actress- Musical/Comedy Series
- Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
- Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Best TV Actor- Musical/Comedy Series
- Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
- Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Best Supporting Actress- TV
- Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)
- Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
Best Supporting Actor- TV
- John Boyega (Small Axe)
- Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)
- Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
- Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)
