How To Get the Most Out of Your Disney Plus Subscription

Disney Plus has become one of the most popular content streaming platforms in the world. Whether you’re a huge fan or are considering signing up, here are four amazing hacks to help ensure that you make the most of your Disney Plus experience.

Search for Specific Titles

Disney Plus highlights certain content on the home screen, making it pretty easy to find the newest and most popular shows and movies available. What you don’t see right away is the massive amount of content that they have in their backlog. If you don’t see a title that you want to watch, use the search and explore features to look it up. Chances are it was just hidden away.

Build Up Your Watchlist

While you’re sifting through thousands of titles, you may see something that you want to watch later. Instead of trying to commit the title to memory, save it to your watchlist so you can go back and scroll through it later. To save a title to your watchlist, just look for the little plus icon on the page of the show or movie. Click the plus and it will save to your list.

Get Access to Geo-Blocked Content by Using a VPN

There’s a lot of region-specific content on Disney Plus, which means that some movies and shows available in one country won’t be available in another. If you want to watch content from a region outside of your own, simply download a VPN to change your virtual location and choose the region from which you want to view content. For instance, if you choose a France server on your VPN, you will be able to access all the movies available to French audiences.

Download Shows and Movies for Offline Viewing

Whether you’re traveling outside of a Wi-Fi area or the power goes out at your house, you might find yourself in a situation where you can’t stream your favorite Disney Plus content. In such cases, it’s a lifesaver to have a downloaded list of shows and movies saved so that you can view them offline wherever you are.

As long as you use Disney Plus once a month, you can download an unlimited number of titles. To do this, just look for the little downward arrow icon on the title page. Click it and the show or movie will be saved in your download list. You can view your list of downloaded content by clicking on the same downward arrow icon in the main menu.

By following these four simple tips and tricks, you can elevate your Disney Plus experience and get access to content you might never have found otherwise.