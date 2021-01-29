An ultimate guide to achieving success in bitcoin trading!

With modern technology, several sources of income have come up, and one of them is bitcoin trading. Trading bitcoins at varying prices over the Internet is known as bitcoin trading. It is a great way to make some easy money as the price of bitcoin keeps on fluctuating. If you keep an eye on the market, you can easily purchase it at a low rate and sell as the price increases. If you want to enhance your knowledge about bitcoin, you must visit bit-iq.io .Some tips that you must follow while trading bitcoins are mentioned below.

Keep some savings aside

Bitcoin trading can help you earn massive profits, but it has an equal number of risks too. So, it is foolish to invest all your hard-earned income in it as there is no certainty of getting good returns. The best tip for you is that you must keep some money aside as savings before investing in bitcoins if you are starting with bitcoin trading. The bitcoin market is highly volatile, so if you have enough funds kept aside, you would be able to trade freely. It will ensure that you will be left with enough money to meet your basic requirements even if you face losses.

It is a crucial tip that every trader must follow as most of the traders who fail straight away invest money in bitcoins without having a good backup. The bitcoin market can backfire anytime, so you should not take the risk and keep a sufficient amount of savings aside before entering into bitcoin trading. In simple words, you should only invest an amount that you can afford to lose.

Trade with set goals and objectives

You cannot achieve success in anything if you don’t have fixed goals and objectives. Bitcoin trading is an activity that requires great focus and concentration, and you will be able to achieve that only if you have set goals. When you start a trade, you must be clear about the profit you want to achieve the maximum loss that you willing to afford. If you have a clear goal, you would be able to make better trading decisions without getting affected by your emotions.

Without a target, you cannot make accurate trading decisions as bitcoin’s price keeps on fluctuating, and it will become difficult for you to decide when to sell and buy. For instance, without a target when the price will increase, you will get greedy and wait for it to increase more. Similarly, when the price falls, your emotions will hold the bitcoins with an expectation that it will bounce back. It will not allow you the follow the basic rule of trading; ‘Buy Low and Sell High.’

Learn to read charts properly

One of the most important skills required for bitcoin trading is technical analysis, but it is a bit difficult to learn, so beginners cannot gain expertise in it. If you don’t want to learn technical analysis, the least you can do is learning to read charts. If you know how to read the charts, you can easily identify the top trends in the market, and it can help to make accurate decisions to a great extent. There are several online tools that you can use to read charts, but for that too, you need to learn the basic terms such as;

Candlesticks – If you have seen a bitcoin trading chart, you must have seen numerous lines and rectangles in it; they are termed as candlesticks. It helps you to have a look at all the fluctuations in the price of bitcoin within a day. You can collect different information from the candlesticks, and a few of them are listed below.

Closing price – The closing price of the price of bitcoin when the market closes, and it can be seen through the rectangular part on the left of the candlestick. The closing price of one day is the opening price for the next day.

Opening price – The opening price is the closing price of the previous day, and it can be seen in the charts with the rectangular part, which is to the left and horizontal to the candlestick.

Highest and lowest price – The top point of the candlestick displays the highest price of bitcoin in a day and the lowest point indicated towards the lowest price.

So if you know how to read charts, you can analyze the market better and make accurate bitcoin trading decisions with minimum effort.