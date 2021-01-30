There is no denying that animated movies are some of the most entertaining films out there. In fact, they are so full of humor and what makes them great is the fact that they always come with a great storyline.

Because of that, they are ideal to watch with the whole family, without the fear of offensive language or obscene scenes. In this post, we share some of the best-animated movies on Netflix.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

This is quite a heartwarming movie with a great storyline and some amazing actors. Ideal for the whole family, the movie will definitely put a smile on your face. It features the story of a little known scientist on an island.

There, the people are so fed up with eating sardines and he decides to create a machine that makes food rain down from the sky. While it’s a splendid idea that the community loves at first, it soon goes sideways, with unexpected repercussions.

The Croods

This movie, which features an all-star cast, including Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynold, Emma Stone, and more, comes with appealing visuals. You will get to watch a great family story, featuring The Croods, who are a family of stone-agers. It offers viewers the chance to watch some quite memorable moments.

On top of that, you will really enjoy the punchlines that are thrown in now and again. For some wholesome fun, we suggest that you watch this animated film.

Hotel Transylvania 3

This is a really great movie featuring Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez. We love the silliness that the movie comes with. It’s a story of love between two odd people, Van Helsing’s descendent and Dracula. We promise that you are really going to love this one.