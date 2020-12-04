Best Car Movies to Watch this December

If you love cars and have a need for speed, then you will definitely enjoy watching a few car movies. Of course, a lot of car movies have been released over time. However, not all of them are created equal. In fact, some are more entertaining than others.

In this article, we will give you a small list of the best car movies that you can watch as you play your favorite casino games online . Make sure you check them out today

Baby Driver

This entertaining movie was released in 2017 and featured a lot of exciting scenes. We also quite loved that the movie carries some great music, and the actors were on point. Baby happens to be a guy who got that nickname because he really did not talk that much. However, most people love him because he is a very good listener and he drives very well.

The Italian Job

This car movie was released in 2003 and is most suited for all those people who love mini coopers. What makes this movie so interesting is the fact that it features some huge stars, including Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, and more. You will get to see a lot of mini coopers in the movie, which might just kindle your love for them.

Fast Five

This movie was released back in 2011 and garnered a lot of fans due to all the car action hat is featured in it. This was also the Fast & Furious movie that managed to bring attention to the franchise. We love the fact that the game comes with a star-studded cast, and there is just a lot of action in there, coupled with a great storyline.

Gone in 60 Seconds

This 2000 movie stars Angelin Jolie and Nicholas Cage and is one of the best movies that Cage featured in. We get to see a heist and the fastest cars of that time. Definitely worth a watch.