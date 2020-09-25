Best James Bond movie scenes

“The name’s Bond, James Bond” is perhaps one of the most famous movie quotes to have ever been produced. 007 has become the most famous spy and secret agent in the world of film and has continued to save the world from all the terrible plots that a number of criminal masterminds have tried to carry out.

It is perhaps surprising that he has the time to save the world when he spends plenty of time going after women, playing around with the toys and gadgets that ‘Q’ provides him with, whilst also spending time at some of the top 10 casinos in the world.

Nonetheless, the movies have provided us with some truly iconic scenes and moments (with far too many to mention), but here are just some of our favourites.

Casino Royale

Casino Royale was perhaps the start of a new era for Bond as Daniel Craig took over the role and added an element of seriousness to the character. Indeed, the persona of 007 had been seen in a new light in the casino scene when he was playing a high stakes Texas Hold’em game of poker.

Bond is in a Monte Carlo casino and joins a poker tournament in which he appears to struggle when the stakes get a little higher. 007 takes on terrorist Le Chiffre in a poker game that is full of tension and uses the early stages to work out the villain’s tell, before then going on to win over $120 million after providing Le Chiffre with a false game plan. Indeed, the scene has been voted as the best to have ever been produced in film regarding a poker tournament.

Bye, Bye, Q – The World Is Not Enough

‘Q’ was mentioned in the introduction and he was perhaps one of Bond’s most crucial relationships throughout all of the films that were ever made. The quartermaster of MI6, he would provide 007 with all the toys and gadgets he would need to complete his missions successfully.

However, the actor who played Q in almost every movie, passed away and made his last appearance in The World is Not Enough. Desmond Llewelyn made an exit that was befitting of the character as well, as he lowered himself through a hole in the floor of his lab. Fittingly in the films, Bond asked him about retirement and Q replied: “I’ve always tried to teach you two things. First, never let them see you bleed.” Bond asks, “And the second?” Q says, “Always have an escape plan.”

No, Mr. Bond. I Expect You To Die. – Goldfinger

Something that made Bond hugely popular amongst fans was his ability to provide a number of witty remarks when going up against the main villain of the film. However, he certainly met his match in that department when going up against Auric Goldfinger.

In ‘Goldfinger’, the villain had Bond strapped to a table with his legs apart and had a laser working its way up towards his midriff. Goldfinger decided to warn 007 about his final remarks, in which Bond said “Do you expect me to talk?” However, Goldfinger was ready for the retort as he remarked “No, Mr. Bond. I expect you to die.”

It was something incredibly different at the time in the James Bond movie franchise and certainly made for one of the most interesting scenes to have ever been produced.