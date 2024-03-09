The Show Must Go On: McGregor Steps Up After SXSW Road House Premiere!

SXSW kicked off with a bang, and right in the middle of the action was the highly anticipated premiere of the new “Road House” flick. The movie itself might have gotten mixed reviews (more on that later), but one thing’s for sure: things got interesting after the credits rolled. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor McGregor, Post Malone and more. After the premiere lights dimmed and the applause died down, things took a dramatic turn. One attendee, maybe a little too hyped or maybe just overheated in the Texas sun, ended up dehydrated and passed out right there in the historic Paramount Theatre.

The Excitement At The Paramount

But here’s where things get real. One of the movie’s star, none other than MMA legend Conor McGregor, stepped right up to the plate. Forget the afterparty – McGregor stayed behind to help get the person who fainted back on their feet. We’re talking grabbing water, holding a towel, and generally being a decent human. Props to McGregor for showing some real concern!

Apparently, things got a little heated before medical help arrived. McGregor, maybe still pumped from the movie’s action scenes (or maybe just not a fan of seeing someone down), yelled at some folks around him to understand the seriousness of the situation. Thankfully, with Conor McGregor and his help and some quick action, the person who fainted got the medical attention they needed and was soon back on their feet (with the EMTs already gone, crisis averted!). Now that’s the kind of teamwork we can all appreciate.

Of course, the show must go on, even at SXSW. Festival peeps hustled everyone out of the Paramount Theatre so they could get things prepped for the next movie. Bummer for those who wanted to linger and chat about “Road House,” but hey, gotta keep the festival rolling! Now, about the movie itself. Reviews are mixed. Deadline’s Valerie Complex wasn’t exactly blown away, calling it “more fizzle than sizzle.” Ouch! But hey, that’s the beauty of movies – everyone has an opinion. Maybe you’ll love the new “Road House,” maybe you won’t. The only way to find out is to grab your popcorn and see for yourself.

Conor McGregor Leaves an Impression

But one thing’s for sure: the SXSW premiere of “Road House” will definitely be remembered, not just for the movie itself, but for the real-life drama that unfolded afterwards. And hey, who knows, maybe McGregor will channel his inner-Dalton (the movie’s main character, a legendary bouncer) in some future project. Stranger things have happened in Hollywood!

So, what do you think? Will you be checking out the new “Road House”? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Deadline