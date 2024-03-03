Tarantino: “West Side Story” Deserved the Oscar

Yo, movie buffs! Remember the 2022 Oscars? Yeah, the one with the slap heard ’round the world? Well, amidst all the drama, there was another story that flew under the radar: Quentin Tarantino’s major beef with the Academy Awards. More specifically, his gripe with their decision to overlook Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”.

Wait, what? Why the shade towards Spielberg?

It all boils down to Tarantino’s love for the “real deal.” He famously avoids watching new movies, preferring to stick to the classics. But he made an exception for “West Side Story” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” and let’s just say, he wasn’t shy about sharing his thoughts.

In a recent interview, Tarantino didn’t hold back. He called “West Side Story” “the best movie of 2021” and declared that it “should have won the Oscar” (with a few choice words we can’t repeat here). He even went on to praise the film’s lead actor, Ansel Elgort, claiming he deserved the Best Actor award.

Whoa, that’s harsh. Did Spielberg take it personally?

Nah, these two are industry legends, and a little friendly competition never hurt anyone. In fact, Spielberg probably just chuckled and said, “Hold my Walkie-Talkie,” referencing his iconic “Top Gun” directing gig.

For Tarantino, it wasn’t just about the film itself (although he clearly loved it). He’s a big believer in honoring the spirit of cinema, and “West Side Story” represents a classic Hollywood musical brought to life with modern filmmaking techniques. It’s the kind of movie he admires and wants to see more of.

But wasn’t there already a “West Side Story” movie?

Yep, there was the 1961 version, which itself was based on a stage play. But Tarantino is a sucker for a good remake, as long as it’s done right. He believes Spielberg paid homage to the original while adding his own unique touch, creating a film that resonates with audiences today.

It’s a reminder that even the biggest names in Hollywood can have strong opinions (and sometimes express them colorfully). It also highlights the ongoing debate about the importance of originality versus honoring cinematic traditions. Ultimately, whether you agree with Tarantino or not, his passion for film is undeniable, and that’s something we can all appreciate.

Source: World of Reel