‘Nimona’: A Whimsical Journey Now Free to Watch!

The magic of Nimona, the animated sensation, is now streaming for free on Netflix’s YouTube channel! With critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination, the movie delivers an unpredictable adventure filled with powerful themes and stunning animation. Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, this gem of a film captivates audiences with its enchanting tale and lovable characters.

Nimona Full Movie

Join Nimona voiced by the talented Chloë Grace Moretz. Nimona starts her quest as she aids Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) in navigating a web of accusations and mysteries. Accused of a crime he didn’t commit, Ballister finds an unexpected ally in Nimona, a shapeshifter with a heart of gold.

But things take a twist when Ambrosius Goldenloin (Eugene Lee Yang) reveals Nimona’s troubled past. This casts doubt on their friendship and her involvement in the Queen’s demise. As time ticks away, Nimona and Ballister must unravel the truth before it’s too late. Originally slated for Disney, the movie found a new home on Netflix, ensuring that audiences everywhere could enjoy its magic. Directors Bruno and Quane bring our hero to life in this adventure. The duo are known for their work on “Spies in Disguise,” bringing ND Stevenson’s webcomic to life with finesse and flair.

Joining Moretz and Ahmed, the supporting cast shines with talents like Frances Conroy, Beck Bennett, RuPaul Charles, and Indya Moore, adding depth and charm to Nimona’s whimsical world.

So, dive into the adventure! Stream Nimona on Netflix or catch the full movie for free below. Don’t miss out on this delightful journey that’s captured hearts and minds worldwide.

About Nimona:

“Nimona” is a whimsical animated adventure that follows the journey of its titular character. Our hero is a shape-shifting heroine voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz. Set in a medieval-futuristic kingdom, the film centers around her unlikely alliance with Ballister Boldheart. Ballister is a knight accused of regicide. Together, they unravel a web of deceit and conspiracy, confronting powerful foes and navigating personal struggles along the way. Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, “Nimona” delights audiences with its captivating animation, memorable characters, and poignant themes of friendship, identity, and redemption. As they journey through a world filled with magic and mystery, Nimona and Ballister discover the true meaning of heroism and sacrifice, leaving viewers enchanted and inspired by their extraordinary tale.