The Original Superhero Badass Chloe Grace Moretz Might Join The MCU

Well before Prime Video’s The Boys or even Netflix’s Daredevil series, one movie did the R-rated superhero thing first: Kick-Ass. The Matthew Vaughn adaptation of the Mark Millar comic book was something audiences never saw before. A pre-teen anti-hero vigilante named Hit-Girl kicking ass all over town with her questionably responsible father; that’s what Kick-Ass was. And while not technically its lead, Chloe Grace Moretz made an impressive debut in the superhero world. But it looks like her association with superhero movies may not be over. In a new interview, we find out that Chloe Grace Moretz could be in the MCU.

Since her amazing performance in Kick-Ass, Moretz has gone on to become a talented actress with many roles under her belt. As part of her latest release, The Peripheral on Prime Video, the actress discusses interest in more superhero movies. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Moretz reveals that she has had talks with Marvel Studios regarding a role in the MCU.

“Yeah, we’ve talked a little bit about it. I mean, I think for me, I would be really interested in playing a villain in Marvel or DC, and jumping into more of the darker side of the role.

It’s unclear exactly when these talks took place. Or exactly for which projects Moretz might be in contention. But her desire to play a villain is definitely an interesting notion. Since the release of Kick-Ass in 2010, superhero films have evolved in many ways. Kick-Ass itself was quite violent, and while she played a good vigilante, Hit-Girl racked up the body count.



Chloe Grace Moretz in a MCU movie or show would be pretty great. She would actually be the perfect foil or antagonist for Kate Bishop, in possibly season 2 of Hawkeye. Or wherever we get Hailee Steinfield’s Bishop to show up next. I think Steinfeld and Moretz would play very well off of each other in a potential rival dynamic. Moretz could also easily be any one of the plethora of Marvel characters that could potentially appear in the next phase of Marvel movies and shows.



The Peripheral will debut on Prime Video on October 21, 2022.

Who do you think Chloe Grace Moretz could play in the MCU? Let me know in the comments below.