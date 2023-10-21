Nyad Review: A Swim Against the Current of Mediocrity

Nyad, directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, is a commendable attempt at capturing the awe-inspiring journey of Diana Nyad, the renowned long-distance swimmer who, at the age of 60, achieved the unimaginable: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida. While the film offers a gripping portrayal of Nyad’s determination and resilience, it falls short of fully immersing the audience into the depth of her extraordinary tale.

The Good:

One of the film’s undeniable strengths lies in the casting. Annette Bening delivers a solid performance as Diana Nyad, capturing the essence of her unwavering spirit and unyielding resolve. Bening’s portrayal is nuanced, conveying Nyad’s vulnerability and determination in a convincing manner. Jodie Foster, as Bonnie Stoll, Nyad’s best friend and coach, provides a commendable supporting performance, adding depth to the narrative. Rhys Ifans, as John Bartlett, Nyad’s confidant, adds a touch of gravitas to the story.

The screenplay, penned by Julia Cox, attempts to explore Nyad’s personal journey, delving into her motivations, struggles, and triumphs. The film sheds light on Nyad’s physical and emotional challenges, making her achievement all the more remarkable. However, the script occasionally feels formulaic, relying on familiar tropes of sports dramas. While it successfully portrays Nyad’s determination, it lacks the depth needed to truly engage the audience on a profound emotional level.

Where Nyad truly shines is in its exploration of friendship and human connection. The bond between Nyad and Stoll is portrayed with genuine warmth and authenticity. Their relationship serves as the emotional anchor of the film, highlighting the power of friendship in overcoming seemingly insurmountable challenges. These moments of genuine connection elevate the film, infusing it with heart and sincerity.

The Bad:

When it comes to visuals, Nyad is a bit of a mixed bag. The film captures the vastness and unpredictability of the ocean, creating a sense of both awe and trepidation. The underwater cinematography is particularly striking, capturing the grueling nature of Nyad’s swim. However, certain scenes lack the finesse expected from a directorial duo of Vasarhelyi and Chin’s caliber. Some sequences feel disjointed, hindering the overall flow of the narrative. The film’s pacing, too, is uneven, with moments of intense excitement followed by periods of sluggish storytelling.

Overall:

Despite its shortcomings, Nyad benefits from a compelling soundtrack that effectively heightens the emotional impact of key scenes. The music, composed by a talented team, underscores the film’s themes of perseverance and the triumph of the human spirit. It’s a wonderfully uplifting film but it also never shies away from showing some of the more truly gut-wrenching and emotional stuff as well.

Nyad is a film that teeters on the edge of greatness but ultimately falls short of reaching its full potential. While the performances are commendable, the film’s formulaic approach and uneven execution prevent it from becoming a standout entry in the sports drama genre. Nevertheless, it offers a glimpse into the extraordinary life of Diana Nyad, reminding viewers of the power of determination and the importance of human connections in the face of adversity.