Red, White & Royal Blue Review: A Roller Coaster of Love and Politics

Matthew Lopez’s Red, White & Royal Blue is a film that ambitiously intertwines a blossoming romance with the complexities of politics, royal decorum, and the ever-evolving landscape of personal identity. With a stellar cast and a premise that mingles the excitement of young love with the gravity of global diplomacy, the film presents an engaging narrative that balances its moments of charm and depth.

The film revolves around Alex Claremont-Diaz, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez, the spirited son of President Ellen Claremont, portrayed by Uma Thurman. Set against the backdrop of a re-election campaign, the story ignites with a rather amusing yet explosive encounter between Alex and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) at a royal wedding. This incident, skillfully portrayed with a blend of humor and tension, sets the stage for a unique friendship that is compelled into existence by political necessity.

The Good:

The relationship that develops between Alex and Henry is undoubtedly the heart of the film. The chemistry between Perez and Galitzine is palpable, capturing the raw essence of two individuals who, despite their initial animosity, find a deep bond as they navigate their way through secrecy, societal expectations, and personal revelations. Their journey from reluctantly pretending to be friends to exploring their true feelings for each other is handled with care and nuance.

As the story unfolds, it delves into themes of sexual identity and acceptance, particularly through the lens of Alex’s self-discovery as a bisexual young man and Henry’s coming out as gay. These moments are poignant, providing a heartfelt exploration of the challenges faced by individuals who must reconcile their personal desires with their public personas. However, the film doesn’t fully capitalize on these opportunities for deeper exploration, leaving some emotional depth unmined.

The royal setting adds a layer of intrigue to the film, giving it a touch of fairy tale charm that nicely contrasts with the rough edges of the characters’ lives. Stephen Fry‘s portrayal of King James III adds gravitas to the narrative, while Uma Thurman‘s President Claremont is a refreshing and inspiring take on female leadership. However, the characters’ relationships within the royal family lack the same level of development, leaving some interactions feeling a bit contrived.

The film’s foray into the realm of politics offers an intriguing backdrop. The strategies and maneuverings surrounding Ellen’s re-election campaign and the implications of Alex’s romantic involvement with a member of the British royal family lend an element of intrigue and urgency to the story. The film successfully navigates the delicate balance between public perception and personal desires, although it sometimes leans heavily on dramatic tropes associated with political dramas.

The Bad:

While the main characters shine, some members of the supporting cast are underutilized. Sarah Shahi‘s portrayal of Zahra Bankston, Alex’s confidante and Nora’s grandmother, adds depth to the narrative. However, there are missed opportunities to further explore the complexities of her character.

Overall:

Red, White & Royal Blue takes viewers on a roller coaster of emotions, from witty banter and heartwarming moments to moments of introspection and vulnerability. The emails exchanged between Alex and Henry, initially used to maintain a facade, evolve into touching expressions of love and longing. These exchanges provide a refreshing glimpse into the intimacy of modern relationships, albeit within an unconventional context.

In the grand tapestry of romantic films, Red, White & Royal Blue manages to carve out a unique niche by blending the intricacies of modern relationships with the grandeur of politics and royalty. The chemistry between the leads and the film’s exploration of personal identity and acceptance are notable strengths, elevating the film above its occasional reliance on genre conventions. Although some character relationships remain underdeveloped, and the political intrigue occasionally verges on cliché, the film’s charm and heart ultimately shine through, making it a worthwhile watch for those who enjoy a love story that defies expectations.