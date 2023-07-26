Revelatory Interview with Filmmaker behind “HEIR OF THE WITCH”

Heir of the Witch is the new horror film by Victoria U. Bell. The malevolent spirit of a witch terrorizes a woman, viciously murdering anyone who attempts to get close to her.

The Witch “Inspired” by actual events.

Writer, director, and star Victoria U. Bell’s own life experiences are purportedly reflected in this viscerally chilling new horror chronicle. Bell maintains that her grandmother was, in fact, a Moldovan witch.

Bell talks candidly about…

her first feature film, and about the dark family heritage from which this truly terrifying tale emanates. As she did with me recently for my YouTube Channel.

Here’s our remarkable conversation:

“Heir of the Witch” begins streaming widely on August 4th.

Video Review of STEVEN SPIELBERG’S Directorial Debut “DUEL”!

On my YouTube Channel now @ this link:

JOHN SMISTAD, “THE QUICK FLICK CRITIC”, talks Steven Spielberg’s Highway of Horrors Classic “DUEL”!! – YouTube